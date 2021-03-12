2022 BMW M3 Touring Shows Off New Exterior, Performance in Snowy Drift Test: Specs, Release Date and More Updates

The 2022 BMW M3 Touring is a wagon that features a massive performance and specs, bringing 503hp to the table and a rear-wheel-drive layout that makes it perfect for drifts despite its massive body. The gas-powered vehicle brings on the mighty "M" badge for the latest wagon, essentially making it a performance-spec car from the company.

The popular German automaker is best known for being one of the most iconic performance car brands that specialize in "Sport" tier cars, tying itself with luxury and the notion of German engineering with the vehicle. The company is revamping a new line of "M" vehicles among its lineup, with the 2021 BMW M3, 2021BMW M4, and the 2022 BMW M5 slated to arrive later this 2021.

However, the "M" variant does not stop there, as the company is leaked to have another one to join the lineup, and this time, it would be the 2022 BMW M3 Touring which is one for the family. Wagons offer a larger cabin and luggage space compared to sedans.

2022 BMW M3 Touring: First Look and Leaks From Spy Shots

As spotted by leakers and spies for the vehicle, first-look photos of the 2022 BMW M3 Touring were revealed, showing its wagon body drifting across the snow in a test drive sequence by the company. According to UK Motor 1, the 2021 BMW M3 shares the same platform as its Touring version, with only a slight change to the body.

Instead of a trunk, future customers that choose the Touring variant will get a liftback of the vehicle, essentially making the cabin roomier and allowing extra luggage space to store all needs. The vehicle would be a practical variant of the 2021 BMW M3, without the need to sacrifice performance and speed as customers would get the same M3.

Despite its Wagon stature, the 2022 BMW M3 Touring would not compromise users of the need for speed, as its base variant already features 473hp or 503hp with its Competition spec release. BMW has already announced its existence, but the issue now is it won't be available in the U.S. market--with a petition ongoing to change that.

2022 BMW M3 Touring: Specs, Release Date and MORE

The 2022 BMW M3 Touring is essentially the same vehicle like the 2021 BMW M3, but based on its varying year dates, the German automaker might release the wagon version in the last quarter of 2021 or even the following year. A 3.0-liter twin-turbo in-line six-cylinder engine would fit both cars, bringing 550nm of torque and 473hp or 503hp (Competition spec).

🚨 BMW M3 TOURING pic.twitter.com/X5iqXmHCAw — Bimmer ll 💫 (@BIMMERdeux) August 25, 2020

Moreover, the vehicle would also give future drivers a choice between the All-Wheel Drive (AWD with Drift Mode) or Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) drivetrain layout. The 2021 BMW M3 has a capability of 0 to 60 mph in under 3.9 seconds, in which the Touring wagon would get the same (give or take). BMW would also give a choice between the base variant or the Competition Spec (CS) for the Touring wagon.

