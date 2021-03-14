Nokia G10 Leak Shows Snapdragon 775, 108 MP Penta Camera and More—Will It be Better Than 8.3 5G?

Nokia 8.3 5G is the company's first-ever smartphone with 5G connectivity. And now, it is expected to have a new version that will offer features that are more powerful than the ones it provides.

According to Gizmo China's latest report, the company's current smartphone was unveiled during the previous HMD Global. On the other hand, recent rumors claim that Nokia is working on the upcoming successor of the current Nokia 8.3 5G.

The info was first published by the new source Nokia Power Use. It is also the one that revealed the possible new features and capabilities that the upcoming Nokia smartphone will have. To give you more idea, here are some of the possible specs it could offer:

The New Nokia G10

HMD Global, the developer of Nokia smartphones and other devices, is allegedly changing its naming convention for its upcoming mobile gadgets. Since the name of the latest smartphone of the tech giant manufacturer is Nokia 8.3 5G, some people claim that the new device will be called Nokia 8.4 5G.

However, this might not happen since speculations stated that the new smartphone will have the name Nokia G10. Meanwhile, rumors also claimed that the new smartphone will have the upgraded version of the Snapdragon 765G.

Previous sources stated that this chipset has a model number of SM7350. The new hardware could also arrive in the market under the name Snapdragon 775. Aside from this, the alleged Nokia G10 could also have a ZEISS branded 108-megapixel Penta-lens camera system. Moreover, the said feature could include a depth helper, a telephoto snapper, a macro shooter and an ultrawide lens.

Is Nokia G10 Better Than the Current Nokia 8.3 5G?

The Nokia G10's features are rumored to be more advanced compared to the ones offered by the current Nokia 8.3 5G. However, it is still too early to conclude that its successor will provide a better smartphone experience. Why? Because those specs are still rumors. It will still depend on the decision of HMD Global if it will actually integrate those features.

It is still unknown what the final features and specs of the rumored Nokia G10 will be, so it is better to take every rumor and leak with a grain of salt. After all, several changes can be made in the tech industry, especially with all the advancements being developed.

For what it's worth, Gulf Business reported that the Nokia 8.3 5G is the company's first-ever smartphone that has 5G connectivity. When it comes to camera features, this model clearly falls behind since it only has the 64MP, quad-camera architecture. Although this is the case, this capability is still considered a versatile one. If you want to know more details about it, all you need to do is click here.

