MINI Going Fully Electric by 2030—Countryman EV to Debut in 2023, Two Crossovers in the Works

MINI is looking at an electrified future, as it recently announced its transition to a fully electric pledge by 2030--which would debut an all EV lineup with its brand and services.

Despite being late than competitors and rivals in the industry, MINI is still making the leap, and it is a massive one for the company. It is also reportedly starting with the Countryman plans for 2023.

Currently, the MINI Cooper SE is the only electrified vehicle in the company's lineup, and it has received with mixed reviews, particularly with its low mileage and premium price compared to competitors in the industry. However, all that will change, as the British Motor Company aims to develop everything in their lineup, along with a revamp and an electric version of its mini SUV, the Countryman.

The MINI Countryman is also known as a "SAV" or a Sports Activity Vehicle, as it mostly focuses on activities rather than being a utility for users and drivers of the vehicle. MINI is known for its nimble and adequate-sized vehicles that offer a different approach to cars, making it a class of its own since the early days of Austin.

Read Also: 2022 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro Color: Leaks Reveal New Look for Tundra, Sequioa Coming Soon Too!

MINI Going Fully Electric by 2030

According to a report by Der Spiegel, a German News Website, BMW has recently announced its commitment to debuting an all-electric lineup for the MINI cars, and it will come by the start of the new decade. This is the first venture that BMW, or rather a BMW-owned company, to go electric as the German brand seems to continue its release of gas-powered vehicles.

Still, this is a massive leap for BMW, as it plans to let go of the gas-powered versions of the MINI vehicle, which are known for its small engines that provide massive savings in fuel consumption over the years. Moreover, the company aims to develop several models of electric vehicles which would come before the decade is over.

Initially, the country only has the MINI Cooper SE, which only has 110 miles of range, and is a massive let down for users who are fans of the small car but are also enthusiasts of electric energy. It would soon be joined by the 2023 Countryman EV, along with two other vehicles to complete the lineup and provide the first MINIs that are electrified.

2023 MINI Countryman EV, Electric Crossovers Coming Soon

The company is set to release a financial report for its investors and the public, which is also speculated as the time to reveal its electric vehicle plans for MINI, by the end of this week. Moreover, it is speculated that this is BMW's way to test the electric vehicle venture of its products without actually having to change the original branding of the German vehicle.

According to Electrek, MINI is aiming for 2025 to be the last year that it would release gas-powered vehicles from its lineup, beginning the transition to electric technology from then on and completing by 2030. Two electric crossovers are set to join the company's 2023 MINI Countryman EV, which is a long wait from this moment on.

Related Article: 2022 Hummer EV SUV Unveiled, Launching Alongside Electric Pickup-Preorders Now Available