First Look at Kia EV6 Electric Car—Company Boasts 'Progressive Design'

Kia shows off its brand new EV6 electric car.

The 2022 Kia EV6 is the first of the 11 EVs promised by Kia Motors to be release by 2026. This is the first Kia built exclusively to be an Electric Vehicle (EV), operating with Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) developed by the Hyundai Motor Group.

The EV6 is a sporty design inspired by a new concept philosophy the company announces as "Opposites United." Released with a two-minute video, Kia took inspiration from five pillars: "Bold for Nature," "Tension for Serenity," "Technology for Life," "Joy for Reason," and "Power to Progress."

The electric car is fresh out of release, so there is not much information to go about by some shadowy teaser photos released since last week. These images show a full preview of how the car would look like, along with its exterior and interior designs.

Kia EV6 Exterior Concept and Specs

The car has a traditional white body with a sleek modern appearance. Front features are inspired by a 'Digital Tiger Face' with its daytime running lights displaying a dynamic light pattern for its eyes. The side profile has bottom curving edges and sharp, bold rear haunches that increase aerodynamics while keeping tension in its design. The prominent roof spoiler also channels air pressure downwards, maximizing efficiency.

CarandDriver estimates the Kia EV6 to have 215 horsepower and 258 pound-feet torque. It also expects the battery pack to be around 77.4-kWh-capacity. Pricing might range at $45,000. These numbers are all estimates, however, and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Kia Corporation said that EV6 is the first dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV) and is the representation that embodies Kia's interests in venturing towards electrification designs.

According to the KiaNewsCenter, EV6 is the result of collaborative efforts between Namyang (Korea), Frankfurt (Germany), and Irvine (California, US), three studios in Kia's global design network.

EV6 is a car aimed to be impactful and distinctive while using sophisticated, high-tech features to provide a unique and futuristic EV.

Kia EV6 Interior

Kia designs EV6's interior as innovative as possible to create a unique driving experience. One of its striking elements is the seamless high-tech curved-high-definition audiovisual and navigation (AVN) screen. This is a wide curved screen mounted on the slim dashboard. The screen is designed wide enough to be immersive, with minimal physical buttons to create a clutter-free driving experience.

The passengers control the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning from under their side of the AVN screen. These settings are controlled using haptic buttons, without extra hardware, giving extra space for legroom. The seats are designed slim, contemporary, and lightweight while clad in modern, robust fabrics. This adds another layer of extra space in the cabin.

Contrary to the mainstream automotive designs, Kia brings a wild combination of new concepts and advanced technology with the EV6. It is unknown if Kia plans to continue this bold design with the rest of the 11 EVs it intends to bring. EV6 brings a lot of promise to the automotive industry and the future of technological advancements.

EV6 will make its world premiere, and its full details will be shared in an online event later this March 2021.

