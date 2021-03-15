'Fortnite' Season 6 to Feature Neymar—PSG Star Gives Huge Hint!

As "Fortnite" Season 6 arrives, it seems players will get the chance to experience another event in the battle royale title after Epic Games teased the arrival of Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar.

Neymar on 'Fortnite' Season 6

As Eurogamer reported, it looks like Epic Games and PSG star Neymar are collaborating to add the soccer player on "Fortnite allegedly." The game developers posted on Twitter a sound clip with the accompanying art showing the number 10 jersey of the Brazilian soccer player. On Neymar's tweet, the Brazilian player put "eyes' emoji" as his caption, hinting that the upcoming partnership will most likely be a shocking one.

Moreover, a recent tweet by a tipster named ShiinaBR showed an eight-second clip with wolves' eyes glowing red and the word "shhh" placed horizontally. This clip might be hinting that "Fortnite" Season 6 will bring "hunters" in the game.

NME pointed out that this is not the first time "Fortnite" is adding football players in the game, as just earlier this 2021, Epic Games introduced a skin for football legend Pele into the game. Pele's arrival was coupled with 23 football club outfits, each with a male and female variant.

Also, "Fortnite" Creative Hub hosted a time-limited football event where players would compete in a 4v4 bracket-style match with two rounds in a knock-out style rotation, with winning teams facing off each other for their final placings.

PCMag reported that Neymar's timing coming into "Fortnite" aligns with the fact that the footballer is injured in real time as well.

If Neymar appears in "Fortnite," he'd join a long-list of iconic figures coming in the battle royale. Season 5 alone saw game characters' appearance, as well as movie icons, comic book characters, game protagonists and even Twitch streamers.

A Final Boss Neymar Could Be in Works

As Eurogame pointed out, Neymar could be a new skin in "Fortnite" or maybe a final boss for the Zero Crisis event on March 16. Players can experience the event on the said date in their first login. The Zero Crisis is a first-of-its-kind solo experience for the game's battle royale mode, as the single mission will bridge the gap between seasons and explain the game's lore.

"Fortnite" players who log in first with the new season will play through the conclusion of Agent Jones' mission in the Zero Crisis Finale. Last December 2020, Jones was seen jumping into the game's Loopback, and now players will findd out what has happened to him. Epic Games said that the aftermath of this "Fortnite" event is sure to "shape reality as we know it."

"Fortinte" Season 6 will kick-off on March 16 after the previous season ends.



