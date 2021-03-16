'Falcon and The Winter Soldier' Spot Reveals 'Noobmaster69' Identity— Thor's Rival in 'Fortnite' in 'Avengers: Endgame

"Falcon and The Winter Soldier" will debut its first episode by Friday, March 19, but a new trailer spot has surfaced and it focused on tying loose ends for the God of Thunder and his "Fortnite"-playing companions.

"Miek" and "Korg" are characters from "Thor: Ragnarok" who also made an appearance in "Avengers: Endgame," both of whom are harassed by "Noobmaster69."

To refresh on who this "Noobmaste69" is, he is the "Fortnite" gamer that Miek and Korg played with in "Avengers: Endgame," particularly during Smart Hulk and Rocket's visit to "Tonsberg," a.k.a. Earth's Asgard in Norway. In Endgame, Noobmaster69 harassed the battle royale team of Thor, Miek and Korg via the voice chat features of "Fortnite."

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) are known for providing comic reliefs within its media, along with a massive amount of callbacks and easter eggs that ties the loose ends of its films (and now, series). Moreover, this completes the arch of Thor, particularly in his gaming days after losing to Thanos and getting depressed for not bringing the half of the world (and his friends) back.

Noobmaster69 Identity Reveal in 'The Falcon and The Winter Soldier'

The identity reveal of the gamer is not part of the canon story of the series, which would focus on the Avenger "The Falcon" and Captain America's sidekick "Bucky" or "The Winter Soldier." Rather, the gamer's identity was ingeniously revealed with its Xbox Game Pass spot as Anthony Mackie's "Sam Wilson" checks out the service.

In the clip, a similar looking salesman to "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" (second film in Captain America's solo story in the MCU) appeared beside Sam Wilson and explained the Game Pass features. Moreover, it was later confirmed that he was indeed the same actor, D.C. Pierson in the game spot.

Towards the end of the clip, the salesman confirmed that his gamer tag is "Noobmaster69" created by his cousin, which is a nod and easter egg to the oppponent of Miek and Korg in "Avengers: Endgame." The comedian that portrayed Noobmaster demonstrated "Fortnite" at the start of the clip and throughout the advertisement spot.

Noobmaster 69 Initially Works for the Apple Store, Now Xbox

Additionally, the spot also featured the development of "Aaron" a.k.a. "Noobmaster69," particularly during his stint as an Apple Store salesman that talked with Steve Rogers and Natasha Romanoff in the 2nd Cap film. Now, he is an Xbox salesman that markets Xbox Game Pass, which also talks with a prominent Avenger.

"Aaron" has played a massive role and has also seen the transition of the Captain America mantle, which was initially Steve Rogers, then passed down to Sam Wilson's The Falcon. Marvel Entertainment's timing of placing Noobmaster69 to meet the Captain Americas is a huge nod that ties the entire MCU and character development of its comic book heroes.

