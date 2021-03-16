'Valheim' Carrot Farming: How to Get Seeds, Farm, Harvest, and Cook!

One of the many things players can do in "Valheim" is farming. It helps boosts their resistance in fighting creatures and unlocks recipes for cooking. One of the vegetables used for cooking is carrots, which are part of almost every recipe in the game like Carrot soup that buffs players after eating one.

To cook a lot of Carrot soup, one must have an abundant supply of it. With that said, here are the steps to grow a Carrot field.

Where to Find Carrot Seeds in 'Valheim'

First and foremost, players have to get carrot seeds (if they already have a place to farm them). In the world of "Valheim," players have two locations to look for carrot seeds: They may stumble across carrot seeds while exploring the Black Forest biome. Carrot seeds look like three blue flowers on thin stalks. Walk to it and collect it.

Take note that players may have not access to farming tools yet early in the game, but collecting Carrot seeds in the journey should help in the long run, as PC Gamer shared.

The other way is to collect Carrot seeds in "Valheim" is to cook Carrot soup. The Carrots that players have planted will not produce any seeds until they first cook Carrot soup. As soon as players cook a hot Carrot Soup for the first time, players can unlock this feature.

How to Plant Carrots in 'Valheim'

The Gamer reported that to plant these orange sticks from the ground, players must first build a cultivator. Players must create a flat section of Earth near their home or wherever they may fancy. To create a cultivator, players must also gather the materials to build one. In the Black Forest biome, players need to collect five Core Wood by chopping off Pine Trees and five Bronze (combine two Coppers and one Tin in the Forge).

To plant Carrot seeds, players may want to equip the cultivator and left-click on the grass tile to cultivate it. Then, right-click to open the menu and select the Carrot seeds to plant. One Carrot seed will yield one Carrot, and it takes four "Valheim" days to grow one. Quick tip: also build a fence around the Carrot garden to shield it from outside threats.

How to Harvest and Cook Carrot Soup

After four days of waiting and exploring, players can now harvest Carrots in their garden. Walk up to it and press the "E" button. To cook Carrot Soup, players need to build a cauldron. However, players must first defeat the first boss in "Valheim" to unlock this feature. Players need to craft the antler pickaxe to mine for Tin and Copper. The cauldron requires 10 Tin to craft it on the workbench.

Before cooking, players also must have a charcoal kiln and a smelter, with each item requires five Surtling Cores or 10 to be precise. To cook Carrot Soup, place the cauldron in the smelter and place 20 Carrots in the bubbling pot. Carrot Soup gives players 20 max health, 60 stamina, 2HP healing per tick that lasts for 1500 seconds.



Consuming a raw Carrot will take up one of the three food slots in the player's stomach. However, making Carrot Soup will work magic for the players that helps them in dire situations in "Valheim."

