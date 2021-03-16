Xbox Series X Restock March 2021: Where to Buy and How to Get Stock Updates Online

As of March 16, Xbox Series X is sold out. Restocks have been released since March 11, but the demand cleared most retailers before the week could even end. The new console sells out within an hour of restocking, making it extremely difficult to get.

With that said, we provide a list of major retailers to get the fastest update for the next Xbox Series X restock.

The newly released PS5 might be known as the fastest-selling console in US history. However, Xbox series X isn't losing against it. Tom'sguide mentioned how both feature cloud gaming, resolutions up to 8K, high frame rates, powerful processors, and speedy SSD. Xbox Series X gains its edge by investing in more powerful hardware, better console design, comprehensive game subscription service and limited-edition controllers.

Xbox Series X in the Market

Priced at only $500, the Xbox Series X has 4k video and 120Hz refresh rates. It also has a 3.8GHz AMD Zen 2-based processor, 12-teraflop AMD RDNA 2 GPU, 16 GB memory, and 1 TB NVMe SSD. Xbox series X makes for a powerful console that brings an innovative gaming experience. Specs on this type of premium hardware make the demands on the market skyrocket.

Users need to be vigilant and ready for the latest news and updates if they want to have a chance of purchasing this console. Inventory updates and the latest news are available by directly bookmarking these major retailers and high-profile resellers, who would be the first to receive the Xbox Series X restocks.

The restock happens so suddenly and immediately sells out under the same date, so be sure to act fast! A pro tip is to bookmark your payment details and shipping address ahead of time to save yourself from wasting any more seconds from clicking that 'Checkout' button.

Also, check out Twitter, where the first restock rumors will be available. Although it is not always reliable, it will give you a hint of the next possible update.

Xbox Series S the Smallest Xbox Console

Last November 2020, along with Xbox Series X, was the smallest Xbox console's debut: Xbox Series S. Despite its appearance, this console also brings next-gen technology and high-performance gaming. Although it is the second option to consider after Series X, it is also a hot item in the market.

Xbox Series S is a high-selling console in the market because, aside from being the budget-friendly alternative pricing at $300, Series S has a smooth 1440p performance with a fast 4k gameplay display. Better to keep your eyes on this product, too.

After purchasing your next-gen Xbox, here are some suggestions to make the most out of your gaming experience. Games such as "Yakuza: Like a Dragon", "Gears 5," and "Halo: The Master Chief Collection" have major graphical updates that can take full advantage of the newly released console's specs.

Also, consider availing of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, a subscription that combines the advantages of Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold. Subscribers also gain access to Microsoft's Cloud Gaming Service xCloud

