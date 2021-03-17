2022 Toyota Tundra Leak Hints Longer Cab Configuration; 10-Speed Automatic Transmission Rumored

With Toyota modifying its models continuously over these years, it has snowballed to high expectations for the next-generation 2022 Toyota Tundra.

Toyota Tundra has been slated for redesign since December of 2021, which would be the first time since 2007. Its overall technology is rapidly falling behind the new generation pick-ups, so the development is a long time coming.

2022 Toyota Tundra Specs

Official details about the upcoming car are currently unavailable. However, there have been several rumors and speculations, especially as the car manufacturer continues to develop it. There have been multiple spy shots, giving fans some hint about what to expect.

As reported by Torque News, the 2022 Toyota Tundra could have both CrewMax and Double Cab configurations. These configurations would dictate the interior dimensions and bed-length of your cab. A CrewMax, has a 5.5' length, but spy photos suggest it could have a 6.5-footbed or longer.

Next-generation Toyota Tundra caught testing with coil springs in spy photos: https://t.co/K3MvRYXG5u pic.twitter.com/QqJaEKwofk — Autoblog (@therealautoblog) March 11, 2021

Talking about Tundra's engine, it is rumored to have a Twin Turbo 3.5 V6 engine with perhaps a Tundra hybrid option. However, there will no longer be any Toyota car with the V8 engine because the production would be discontinued.

There is also a level of suspicion that the new Toyota has a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Toyota Tundra remains to be a popular favorite among drivers, especially for its interior space. Rear seat passengers have at least 42.3 inches of legroom.

Some images also made people think that the pick-up has a 6-lug wheel with a 10,200-pound towing rating. The 2022 Tundra would also have Toyota's Safety Sense driver assistant technology, a new and intuitive infotainment system created by the automotive giant.

2022 Toyota Tundra Other Features

Additional features of the car might include a hybrid powerpack, extra-large sunroof, and retractable sidesteps.

Edmunds speculated the 2022 Toyota Tundra might be price at $34,000. It is a hefty price but worth every cent for a redesigned interior and exterior, powertrains, suspension improvements, and a third major redesign from the Tundra generation.

Toyota reportedly plans to dominate the community with its new generation Tundra. This is not the first time Toyota made a big statement, and they often have the evidence to back it up.

According to YouTuber NeoAuto, Toyota Camry remains to be one of the best-selling units in the United States since 2002. Toyota RAV4 and Toyota Tacoma have also continuously prevailed in their market sales.

Up-to-date, Toyota still refuses to give an official statement on when the 2022 Toyota Tundra when it will be released or finished. This is perhaps because Toyota plans to deliver a big surprise that will dominate the pick-up world.

It remains to be seen what Toyota really has in store for its fans with its new Tundra. However, based on what has been rumored and leaked so far, there is definitely reason to get hyped about the upcoming powerful car.

