AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Restock Update: Where to Buy the Latest Radeon Graphics Card—Amazon, Best Buy & More

The latest Radeon graphics card is equipped with RDNA 2 architecture and acts as a solid alternative for most graphics cards in the market. Supposedly priced at $479, the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT still delivers a good 1080p and 1440p framerates--all while boasting high-quality performance with 12GB of GDDR6.

However, just like any other graphics card in the market, there is a bit of struggle getting a hand on it with the high demand.

As both Nvidia and AMD are experiencing a shortage of GDDR6 VRAM, the stock for AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT is also not very high, which is the reason why it sold out quickly in most online retailers upon release.

Nonetheless, to help everyone who wants to purchase the latest graphics card from AMD, we provided a list of online retailers that you can bookmark to check for AMD Radeon RX 6700 restocks and updates. Be sure to follow these retailers to quickly buy the graphics card.

Also, for those who need an alternative, we also come up with a list of other high-performing graphics cards that are readily available.

AMD RX 6700 XT Restock: List of Online Resellers

The AMD RX 6700 XT launched in the market on March 18 at 9 AM EDT / 1 PM GMT.

Here is a list of major retailers for both US and UK who have stocks at hand. If these shops are sold out, they would be the first to receive restocks, so be sure to keep them bookmarked.

U.S. customers can purchase their AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT from the following retailers:

U.K. customers can purchase their AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT from the following retailers:

AMD

Scan

Overclockers UK

Ebuyer UK

Box UK

Keep a lookout for these retailers because AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT has barely reached a day since its release. The Verge predicts that the demands would soon skyrocket over the next 24 hours. Like the other graphics cards on sale, it is not hard to imagine the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT selling out.

Other Alternatives You Can Consider

Should the possibility that stocks all sell out before you can buy, consider checking out the following list as an alternative purchase for the graphics card. Most are available at Amazon and other major retailers. However, be warned that the stocks are also currently running low with the high purchases, per Tech Radar.

Gigabyte GeForce GT 1030 2GB

AMD Radeon RX 570 $GB

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Super 4GB

MSI GTX 1080 Ti Gaming X 11G

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super

AMD Radeon RX 580 8 GB

Nvidia Geforce GTX 1660

Zotac Gaming GeForce GTX 1650 Super 4GB

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT

Zotac GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Mini 8GB White

AMD is also planning to release a new powerhouse graphics card called Big Navi. This graphics card is rumored to be an Nvidia killer, running at RND 2 technology. The graphics card features 80 compute units, 2250 boost clock, 128MB Infinity cache, 300W total board power, 16GB GDDR6 memory. The GPUs also have the function "Rage Mode" for overclocking AMD Smart Access Memory to give some serious boost powers to your gaming performance.

