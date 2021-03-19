'Genshin Impact' 1.4 Free Primogems Codes: How to Redeem on Mobile and PC Versions

"Genshin Impact" is still offering codes that players can use to redeem free primogems, which are the premium currency of the popular role-playing adventure game. Primogems are really important since players can use them to buy Acquaint Fate or Intertwined Fare in Paimon's Bargains or the Wishes, which can be found on the menu of the game's official website.

On the other hand, you can also use these primogems to refill your character's Original Resin or energy. Since they are pretty expensive, MiHoYo, the game's developer, is releasing free primogems codes.

If you are a fan of "Genshin Impact," here are the latest codes you can use to redeem the free primogems on the game's latest 1.4 update.

'Genshin Impact' Latest Free Primogems Codes

DualShockers' latest report provided the latest codes that you can use to have free primogems. Here are the following;

GS6ACJ775KNV - 60 Primogems, 10 000 Mora (redeemable until Mar. 18)

GENSHINGIFT - 50 Primogems, 3 Hero's Wit (redeemable anytime // this code is one-time use only)

If you want to redeem these codes, all you need to do is click this link. You need to make sure that you are using the right login credentials and correct server. Why? Because if the server is incorrect, the free primogems won't be transferred to your account.

On the other hand, you can also access the redeem function in-game. To do this, all you need to do is enter the Settings menu and click the Account Menu option. After that, choose the select Redeem Code option.

Redeeming the Genshin Impact Free Primogems Codes

If you are already on the official website of "Genshin Impact," you can follow these exact steps to makes sure that you will get the free primogems using the codes provided above;

Before redeeming a code, log in to your account and make sure you have created a character in the game and have linked your miHoYo account in the User Center. Otherwise, you will be unable to redeem the code. After redeeming a code, you will receive the redeemed item via in-game mail. Check in-game to see that you have received it. Pay attention to the redemption conditions and validity period of the redemption code. A code cannot be redeemed after it expires. Each redemption code can only be used once. The same character cannot use redemption codes of the same type more than once.Once a code is redeemed, the redemption cannot be revoked. Make sure you log into the correct account before redeeming the code. If you encounter any problems during the code redemption process, please contact Customer Service.

'Genshin Impact' developers Urge Fans Not to Leak 1.5 Update

As of the moment, miHoYo is threatening the fans that it will not release the upcoming 1.5 update if they continue to leak its details.

"Recently, we discovered the dissemination of leaked version 1.5 content," MiHoYo said in a statenment, via PC Gamer.

"Such behavior not only disrupts our plans to develop and promote the new version but also causes some Travelers to have misconceptions about the content of the new version," added the game developer.

