Ubisoft Nintendo Switch Sale: Mario Games Available for 80% Less, More Top Titles Discounted

Buying newly released games can be an expensive hobby, especially when every month or two, there are always new releases from consoles such as Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo and PC. However, if gamers are patient enough, they can snag game titles for pennies worth and save some cash in the process.

Gamers are always on the lookout for game sales and discounts. On Friday, Ubisoft has an offer for Nintendo Switch owners, as the game developers just released a grand sale of up to 80 percent discount for some top titles.

Nintendo Switch Titles up for Grabs

Nintendo Life has all the Ubisoft titles for the Nintendo Switch listed with its discounted prices. Games such as "Just Dance," "Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game - Complete Edition, " "Assassin's Creed" titles, "South Park," Starlink," and more go between $12 to $25, which are all steal prices considering their original SRPs.

Moroever, Mario games like "Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle" and "Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition" have been slashed for more than 80% of its original price. The sale will end on March 31 on the Nintendo Switch eShop, so gamers may want to grab one or a couple of games for their console.

Besides that, IGN reported that Walmart is also selling various "Super Mario" titles like "Mario Maker 2," Yoshi's Island," and "Mario Party" for only $38.88, a 30 percent off from its original price. Gamers who have not yet own a Switch console can also get $20 Amazon credit when purchasing a Nintendo Switch Lite.

Besides that, Nintendo eShop is listing "Super Mario 3D All-Stars" for $56 when applying the promo code GSMARIO upon checkout. The promo code has only $4 of money saved, but according to Cnet, gamers will not get another chance to grab this kind of deal as Nintendo will most likely increase the game title's price in the future.

"Super Mario 3D All-Stars" is a game released in September 2020 as part of the "Super Mario" 35th-anniversary event. It is composed of remastered versions of three all-time classic "Super Mario" games like "Super Mario 64," "Super Mario Sunshine," and "Super Mario Galaxy."

Other Games With Discounts

Meanwhile, Amazon and Best Buy are throwing 50 percent off of game titles such as "Immortals Fenyx Rising," "Borderlands 3," "Star Wars Squadron," and "Bioshock Collection." There are also one year of PlayStation Plus membership at StackSocial and DialySteals for $30.

Super Nintendo World Opens With COVID-19 Restrictions

In other related news, the company's theme park, Super Nintendo World, launched a reopening with added COVID-19 protocols, according to CNN correspondent Selina Wang. Originally, the Nintendo-themed park was due to open in 2020 to coincide with the Tokyo Olympics. Unfortunately, the pandemic broke out and affected the rest of the world.

Wang had an interview with some of the people at the Super Mario World theme park. They said they played "Super Mario" games since they were kids, and it is emotional to see their favorite game characters in person.

The theme park has special "mask-free" locations that are heavily monitored to ensure the visitors maintain social distancing from each other and the park's mascots.

