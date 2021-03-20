Mr. Prepper Gameplay Guide: How to Defeat the Wolfpack and Get Access to The Herbalist

The game "Mr. Prepper" often gets challenging as players try to prepare for the apocalypse. One of the townsfolk who can help overcome these challenges is the Herbalist. She will give seeds for the underground shelter that will help in growing food!

After playing a few levels, "Mr. Prepper" will be forced to rely on some of the townsfolk to complete tasks. Some townsfolk have specific roles and specialties that players must consult with before bringing this knowledge into the underground. Some of the NPCs are more useful than others.

With that said, Gamepur recommends players to meet with the Herbalist first.

Meeting The Herbalist

The Herbalist is an important person to have on your side. She is one of the NPC you can encounter early in the game. Her forests have blueberries for your health and materials like wood for your crafting. You can loot these as you head deeper in the Forest: Level 1-3.

Head to the right side of the map, and you will see a bush jumping. Click the bush to interact with Jenny, the Herbalist. She will give you the task to get rid of a Wolves hanging around her Cabin in the woods. Before leaving, be sure to grab the "Lever" on the area in front of the herbalist's bush. You will need this item later in the game.

Read Also: Genshin Impact Barbara Hangout Events: How to Unlock All 5 Endings

Facing The Wolf Pack

Before facing off with the Wolf, arm yourself with a new weapon first. At this level, the only effective weapon you can craft is a baseball bat. Disassemble some logs and craft your baseball bat using 15 pieces of wood.

Coming back to the entrance of the forest, move to the right section. Beside the "Trapped Area" sign, a Ropeway Pillar needs repair. Use the lever to repair it, and now you can move to a different section of the forest.

At Forest: Level 2-1, head deeper until you reach Forest: Level 2-3, where you will see a small cart on the right section. Click on it and discover a huge stash of rations you can loot. Moving further to your right will lead you to the Herbalist's cabin. The wolf pack will automatically appear in front of you.

The wolves will come in three waves. One wolf, then a set of three wolves, and another set of three wolves, one being the leader. You can attack by right-clicking on the wolf and defend by left-clicking on your mouse. The bat has a useful stun effect, which will buy you some time between the wolf's attacks. A pro strategy against the multiple wolves is to hit and step back, automatically avoiding the wolves' pouncing attacks. Do not let yourself be surrounded because it is difficult to defend against attacks from multiple directions. Eat your blueberries to recover your life bar.

After surviving the wolves, you can now loot the second cart with its rations and the Herbalist's cabin, where you can find seeds for your underground garden. When you head out of the cabin, the Herbalist will be waiting at the porch. This marks the end of your first mission and the beginning of a new one. Interact with the Herbalist and receive new missions that let you explore deeper in the forest. This will truly be a big help for your underground preparations.

Related Article: Steam Game Festival February 2021: Event Details, Trailer, and More!