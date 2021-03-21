2021 Digital Detox Challenge: Company Paying $2,400 for 24 Hours Without Technology—How to Join

Heavy addiction to digital devices is evident, especially in these last few months. It's hard to take a day off when work, socializing, games, school, and a majority of your life is spent on streaming and scrolling endlessly online. However, Reviews.org wants to offer everyone a challenge that could make it worth the while to conquer these digital impulses.

The company is offering $2400 for someone to go 24 hours without technology.

Digital detox is harder than anyone would expect. Three out of every four American is considered addicted to their phone. Americans check their phone an average of once every nine minutes, a total of 160 times a day. People also spend 56 hours and 42 minutes on average watching TV in a week, and that's approximately 17 hours more than a full-time job shift.

Reviews.org is challenging people to unplug from all screens and smart tech. The company will reward people who complete the challenge with $2400 and and Amazon gift card all while repressing smartphone cravings.

Digital Detox: Who Should Apply

Although the option is open to Americans and Australians, if you find it easy to unplug from a digital lifestyle, then this challenge is not for you.

This challenge is for people who are struggling to rid themselves of the digital impulses. This is for the people who might be losing their sanity re-watching old sitcoms or entering depression thanks to the pandemic. These are for the users who have goals in competitions like American Ninja but could not hit the gym trying to beat "Mortal Kombat" and "Mario Kart" instead. The challenge was made for people who are into tech but are willing to challenge themselves out of it.

Benefits of Digital Detox

After succeeding in the challenge, participants can get the title "2021 Digital Detox Challenger." They will also be paid $2400 (USD) for the completion.

Moreover, participants can save themselves from doom scrolling, zoom fatigue, and bad internet memes. They'll also get to use a safe to store their tech for the next 24 hours.

The company also suggested things like a typewriter to replace laptop, board games instead of video games, writing stationery for text messages and emails, books over scrolling through social media, and possibly paints to make self-portraits instead of taking selfies.

How to Join Digital Detox Challenge

Applications are now open until March 26, 2021. The challenge is open people who are older than 18 and eligible to work in the U.S. To apply, head to their website online and scroll near the bottom to see the application form.

Interested participants will be required to submit some of personal information, along with reasons for joining the challenge. Applicants accepted to be in the incoming digital detox challenges will be announced on March 29, 2021, on their YouTube channel.

