'Genshin Impact' Ballads of the Breeze Challenge: Unlock Requirements and How to Complete the Mini-Game

The "Ballads of Breeze Windblume Festival" is the first rhythm mini-game in "Genshin Impact." Players will have to play a song and master the rhythm to earn their rewards.

How to Unlock the Ballads of Breeze Windblume Festival Challenge in 'Genshin Impact'

According to Attack of the Fanboy, you must meet the requirements to participate in the Ballads of Breeze Windblume Festival in "Genshin Impact." First off, you must have gained access to the Invitation of Windblume Festival itself, Adventure Rank must be Level 20 and above, and have completed the Archon Quest: "Prologue: Act III - Song of the Dragon and Freedom."

If you have met these requirements, you need to head to Moonstadt to grab the event quest "Ode to Flower and Cloud." Once you completed that quest, you can now gain access to the Ballads of the Breeze quest in "Genshin Impact," which can be found in the journal. The quest will lead you to Lizzie, who is running the Windblume Festival Challenges outside of Moonstadt. Speak to her to start the mission.

How to Complete the Ballads of Breeze Windblume Festival Challenge in 'Genshin Impact'

Unlike any other quest, the Ballads of the Breeze quest in "Genshin Impact" can be done anywhere on the map, as long as you are not fighting, swimming, climbing, or so on. You can access the quest through the journals to start the mission. The quest has three difficulties:

Normal that is unlockable from the start. Hard, which is unlockable once players obtain 1,000 points on a normal level. And Pro, which is unlockable once players obtained 1,200 points on Hard difficulty.

According to the publication, there are four songs playable from the Ballads of the Breeze Windblume Festival, these are:

Celestial Destiny (unlocks from the start) Early Dawn (available on March 22) Fondest Strength (available on March 25) Frost Parable (available on March 28)

The mechanics for the Ballads of the Breeze Windblume Festival Challenge in "Genshin Impact" are basically pressing eight keys on the PC: W, S, A, and D on the right hand, while I, J, K, and L buttons on the left end. You will have to watch as rings make their way to those keys and press it at the correct time. If done successfully, you will earn points.

Rewards for the Ballads of Breeze Windblume Festival Challenge in 'Genshin Impact'

According to PCInvasion, the rewards for the Ballads of the Breeze Windblume Festival Challenge are:

Klee (1,000 points on Normal Mode) - 30 Primogems and 100x Festive Tour Tickets Noelle (1,200 points on Hard Mode) - 2x Hero's Wit and 100x Festive Tour Tickets Venti (1,800 points on Pro Mode) - 20,000 mora/gold

Note that these characters are just the names of tiers/scores thresholds, and you are not required to use them while completing the Ballads of the Breeze Wildblume Festival Challenge in "Genshin Impact."



