'Magic: The Gathering' Mobile App Launching—MTG Arena Release Date and How to Download

"Magic: The Gathering" mobile app--called the MTG Arena--will go live in the Apple App Store and Google Play on Thursday, March 25. In Europe, however, players can start downloading the digital version of the popular card game into their smartphones.

"Magic: The Gathering" has been available on PC platforms since 2019 and entered early access for Android devices in January of this year. The card will still be the same game from the PC version, only this time, the screen is shrunk and players can now play the game anywhere.

'Magic: The Gathering' Mobile App: MTG Arena

According to TechRadar, players who have built up a "Magic: The Gathering" card collection on the PC version will still access their cards from the PC to the mobile version. Players have to sign in to the mobile version and use their same cards and decks. Conversely, players who are new to the game in the mobile app can carry their collection over to the desktop as well.

While players cannot play every mode that has been established by IRL "Magic: The Gathering" players and cannot port their physical collection to the mobile app, it still gives new players a set of starter decks.

"Magic: The Gathering" remains complex with the use of combinations to make the gameplay more elaborate. As Polygon noted, the card sets in the app is also on pace with the release of the physical set of cards. That means players can will be able to get the same cards on mobile and use the same strategy and tricks they have developed over the years in the tabletop version.

The "Magic: The Gathering" mobile app also has touch controls, replacing the mouse clicking from the PC version. The card game will have cross-platform gaming from others during matches.

During this COVID-19 pandemic, the mobile app should become an invaluable way to keep local communities of players together.

Gifts From the MTG Arena Developers

On the blog post by "Magic: The Gathering" developer Wizards of the Coast, it was revealed that they are adding the "Strixhaven: School of Mages" for pre-order, as well as one copy of Kasmina, Enigma Sage, and the depth art card style in the official launch of the MTG Arena mobile app.

And for the studio one, the developers are adding the Professor Onyx Mastery Pass pre-order that includes a Strixhaven Set Mastery Pass, three Draft Tokens, one Sealed Token, a copy of the Professor Onyx card and the depth card art style, one Professor Onyx card sleeve, and a Codie the Codex Pet. Both the Professor Onyx Card sleeve and Codie (the Codex Pet) are available to use before Strixhaven launches on MTG Arena on April 15.

It remains to be seen what's next for the "Magic: The Gathering" mobile app, but it will certainly hype a lot of fans.

How to Download MTG Arena

As noted earlier, it will be available on the Apple App Store for iOs and Google Play for Android users. Head to those platforms and download the game when it comes live.



