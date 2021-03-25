Fortnite-Rocket League Rewards: How to Complete the Challenges in the Llama Rama Event

"Fortnite" is celebrating this year's Llama Rama event with new cosmetics and challenges for their players. Players complete challenges in "Rocket League" to earn their rewards in both games. The six challenges are available starting this March 25.

"Rocket League" Challenges and Rewards

Here are the six challenges players would face in "Rocket League" to receive rewards for both "Rocket League" and "Fortnite."

Challenge No. 1: BEYONDER

Description: Play three online matches

"Fortnite" reward: Battle Ball spray

"Rocket League" reward: Topper - DJ Yonder

Challenge No. 2: MORE LLAMA BELL

Description: Get 500 total points in online matches

"Fortnite" reward: Llama-Rama loading screen

"Rocket League" reward: Player Anthem - Llama Bell

Challenge No. 3: OVER YONDER

Description: Get five goals, assists, or saves in online matches

"Fortnite" reward: Everybody Dance! lobby track

"Rocket League" reward: Octane Decal - DJ Yonder

Challenge No. 4: UMBRELLA ROYALE

Description: Get five clears and centers in online matches

"Fortnite" reward: Zooming wrap

"Rocket League" reward: Wheels - Umbrella Royale

Challenge No. 5: EXTRA ORDINARY

Description: Play one online match in any of the Extra Modes playlists

"Fortnite" reward: Turbo Ball! back bling

"Rocket League" reward: Player Title - Extra Ordinary

Challenge No. 6: WINNING IS EVERYTHING ("Rocket League" reward only)

Description: Win 10 online matches (Repeatable)

"Rocket League" reward: 20,000 XP

"Fortnite" New Cosmetics

The Lil Octane traversal emote is now available in the "Fortnite" Item Shop! This is one emote you definitely don't want to miss out. Your avatar sits on their own Battle-Car to show off some classical "Rocket League" driving skills.

Kaskade's Concert

The event concludes with a special guest from Monstercat. "Rocket League" celebrates their music-driven Season 2 in a Party Royal concert with the Grammy-nominated artist Kaskade.

The acclaimed DJ will be performing his brand-new Reset EP and more at this Llama-Rama Event. You can watch this concert in: "Fortnite's" Party Royal Main Stage, Picture-in-Picture in standard Battle Royal, or the group video chat app Houseparty.

There are 3 showtimes available for this concert:

Friday, March 26, at 8 PM ET

Saturday, March 27, at 9 AM ET

Saturday, March 27, at 2 PM ET

By the end of this concert, "Rocket League" will release an exclusive first look for the Season 3 Official Trailer. For "Rocket League" players, which means brand new contents and events to look forward to in the coming months.

It remains to be seen what's next for both "Fortnite" and "Rocket League" after the event.

While "Rocket League" is entering Season 3, "Fortnite" just started its Season 6 Chapter 2, with events and more challenges expected to come in the next few weeks.

