'Hades' Game Guide: How to Unlock and Upgrade Weapons

Getting all six weapons in "Hades" is no easy feat. Players must scavenge throughout the Underworld and find keys to unlock each one.

However, players must unlock all of the weapons to become the best Titan slayer in the land. With that said, we take a look on how to get all the weapons in "Hades" and how to upgrade each one.

How to Unlock Weapons in 'Hades'

There are six weapons in "Hades" called Infernal Arms located in the courtyard. It is the final room of the House of Hades before every start of the player's next run.

As noted by Rock Paper Shotgun, each weapon in the game can be unlocked by locating Chthonic Keys. These keys can be found in each player's run, and each unlockable weapon will have a certain number of keys to open. These are:

Stygius (Sword) - Unlocked at the start of the game Coronacht (Bow) - Requires one Chthonic Key Aegis (Shield) - Requires three Chthonic Keys Varatha (Spear) - Requires four Chthonic Keys Malphon (Fists) - Requires eight Chthonic Keys Exagryph (Gun) - Requires eight Chthonic Keys

It is also worth remembering that the price of the weapon does not reflect its strenght, meaning the cheaper ones are not necessarily weaker than the expensive ones. Unlike other games, the weapon features in "Hades" will determine how the player upgrades it and how a player utilizes it,

How to Upgrade Weapons in 'Hades'

If players successfully unlock a weapon or all six of the weapons, it is time to upgrade them. To upgrade a weapon in "Hades," players must first consider unlocking each weapon's Aspects using Titan Blood. Aspects are forms from each weapon, and all six weapons in the game have four.

Players can switch between Aspects at the start of each run in the House of Hades. Each Aspect has different abilities for the player as they go in their runs.

Meanwhile, Titan Blood is a rare item that can only be acquired by completing boss battles in each run. Each Aspect can be upgraded by using Titan Blood up to level five as the maximum level. Besides that, Daedalus Hammers are also scattered along with the world of "Hades" that the player can find.

All of the six weapons in the game have specific Daedalus Hammers that the player can upgrade. The Hammers offer a mighty bonus, but according to GamesRadar, Daedalus Hammers can only upgrade weapons temporarily. This means that the Hammers can only be used for special occasions like boss fights to have a higher advantage. To boost all six weapons, players must prioritize getting Titan Blood by defeating bosses in "Hades."

'Hades' Winning BAFTA Best Game Award

On other related news, "Hades" took home the Best Game Award at the 2021 BAFTA Games on Thursday. The Greek Mythology-inspired game was a standout at the event, winning five awards at the ceremony: Jen Zee for the Artistic Achievement Award and Logan Cunningham for the Performer in a Supporting Role, as well as Game Design, Narrative and the Best Game Award.

Meanwhile, "The Last of Us Part II" took two of the most significant awards of the night with the EE Game of the Year Award and Laura Bailey as the Performer in a Leading Role for her performance as Abby in the post-apocalyptic shooting game, as Hollywood Reporter noted.



