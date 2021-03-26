AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Restock Online: Price and Where to Buy

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X is often well restocked. However, the demand for processors remains to be exceedingly high in the market.

With that said, there is a possibility the stocks might run out or experience price inflation during this period. Fortunately, we have a list of retailers who currently sell the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X and their approximate prices.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

AMD Ryzen 5 5600 X was first released in November 2020. Its primary focus was the IPC performance boost and featured hardware with 6 cores, 4.6GHz boost, and 35MB cache. This fantastic processor even has Smart Access Memory that enhances data transfer between GPU and CPU.

Unfortunately, just like any other great processor in the market, the demand is high and the stocks can easily run out. Fortunately, as TechRadar nited, there are new restocks of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X for U.S. and U.K. retailers.

The report also provided the list of retailers with available stocks and their approximate price.

Some shops, however, have raised these processors' prices above the expected retail value of $299 (£280). Although frustrating, this helps retailers cope with the high demand in the market. The price rise varies from each shop.

U.S. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Price and Retailers

Amazon - Shows some listings for AMD Ryzen 5 5600X at $299. However, some resellers sell at a price hike of $369

Best Buy - Sells their processor at $299

B&H - Currently out of stock but sells their processor at $299

Newegg - Sells their AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Processor with a price hike of $349

Read Also: Intel 'Rocket Lake' Specs, Release Date and Performance: Leaked Benchmark Compared to AMD Ryzen 5!

U.K. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Price and Retailers

Box - Sells their processors at a price hike of £328.99

Currys PC World - Currently sold out but sells their processors at £280.

Ebuyer - Sells their AMD Ryzen 5 5600X listing at £349.98

Novatech - Currently sold out but sold their processor at £349.98

Overclockers UK - Sells their AMD Ryzen 5 5600X listing at £349.99, available only to UK and Ireland customers.

Scan - Sells with a price hike of £328.99

Pre-Order Your AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

People who want the prodct also have the option of preordering the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X from some of these shops. Upon pre-order, the shops would email the details and confirmation of the order. It is one of the best methods to guarantee an order of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X upon the next restock.

The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X offers a good performance worth the money. Tom's Hardware made an article on how it outperforms Intel's Comet Lake chips at an affordable price. However, the challenge is to find a retailer that has these processors in stock. Bookmark the shops listed above and check them out frequently for news on restocking and updates.

Despite the shortage, the market and suppliers are diligently bringing in new stocks to these shops. You might get lucky enough to buy one right now from the available prices.

Related Article: AMD Ryzen Hand-Held Gaming PC US Sale: Complete List of Launch Time and Prices