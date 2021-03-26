‘Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town’ Walkthrough: How to Get Married and Requirements to Have a Child

"Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town" is a life simulator developed by XSEED Games for the Nintendo Switch. Players can plant crops, raise animals, and even have relationships with a choice of 10 NPCs in the game.

Speaking of relationships, players can also go beyond the boundaries of relationships and ultimately get married and have kids of their own in the game. If that is what you fancy, then here are steps on getting married and having a child in the "Story of Season" Olive Town.

Story of Seasons Olive Town Bachelors and Bachelorettes

According to Eurogamer, getting married in "Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town" is an easy thing. Players must be able to meet the requirements from each NPC they fancy. There are 10 characters players can choose from, with five bachelors and five Bachelorettes.

To date these NPCs in "Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town," players must raise their friendship levels for every character or a chosen character. To know each character's progress, players can locate the friendship level by going to the Resident Information section on their notebook.

Each character has 10 hearts below their names, and the player's friendship levels are determined by how many of these hearts the player has filled in: zero being the lowest and 10 being the highest.

To raise the characters' friendship level, players must present them with daily gifts and look to Heart Scenes, which is a special cutscene that presents itself if the player and the character meet in "Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town" game, as GameRant noted.

The five men in "Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town" includes:

1. Emilio - A local fisherman who likes fish-related products such as Grilled Fish, Shellfish Soup. He also loves Watermelons

2. Damon - Bridget's younger brother, who has a cold exterior but is excited to be gifted with coffee and raw materials such as Ruby, Opal or Red Beryl.

3. Iori - Lives in a Japanese-inspired house on the northern end of Olive Town with Dosetsu. He likes Rice and Grilled Fish, as well as Matsutake, Shiitake Mushrooms, Soy Sauce, and Rice Balls.

4. Jack - The older brother of the child Cindy. He lives at the General Store and likes Coffee and Pumpkin. He also likes Ramen and the Large Bear Carving.

5. Ralph - Works as a Ranger for Olive Town and loves Yellow Potage and Bread.

Meanwhile, the five women that the player can marry in "Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town" are:

1. Blaire - A perky girl with the dream of being a celebrity someday. Favors Diamonds and other gems, but she goes for Salads and Tea

2. Bridget - Works at the Animal Shop and enjoys Milk

3. Laura - Works as a Tourist guide for Olive Town. Likes Olives, Tuna, and Bouquet Perfume. Loves Sunflowers that can be located at the Farm.

4. Linh - Works at the Flower Shop with her grandfather Nguyen. Likes Tulips, Sunflowers, and Roses. Loves Mangoes.

5. Reina - Works at the Museum and likes Cherries, Almonds, Rubies and Floral Perfumes. She also adores Lemons, Bouquet Perfumes and Lockets.

"Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town" Walkthrough: How to Get Married

When players have decided on a partner, they can get married and have a child. But first, players must fill the additional five hearts they gain in the Residential Information section of the player's notebook in "Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town." Also, the player will have to watch four new Heart Scenes with the Wife or Husband.

These additional Heart Scenes in "Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town" are crucial because they will determine the Gender of the child in the game. After the player successfully watches the four Heart Scenes, they are rewarded with an Earth Sprite's arrival, who will ask the player to follow it that will eventually lead the player to gain a child. This event will give the players a chance to name their child, while the calendar will mark their child's birthday, as reported by Eurogamer.



