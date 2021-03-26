2021 Corvette Production Shutting Down: New Orders Unavailable as Phase Out Rumors Surface

The 2021 Corvette is a popular car with a high-market demand among dealerships in the U.S. However, with Chevrolet experiencing several production setbacks since 2020, they might be forced to close all order books for the 2021 model variant.

Instead, the automaker would start its production for the 2022 model for this summer.

GMauthority explained that Chevrolet has been experiencing production setbacks ever since the C8 Corvette was introduced to the market. The first release of this mid-engine sports car spent no less than two weeks before selling out. Its production was supposed to start in December 2019, but it was pushed to February 2020 due to the 2019 UAW labor strike.

Before the production could restabilize itself, the COVID-19 pandemic forced it down again. Chevrolet also experienced parts shortages that caused them brief shutdowns in the subsequent months. All of these were happening while the market demand remained consistently high.

2021 Corvette Production Ending in July?

Corvetteblogger posted a rumor that the 2021 Corvette may end its production so the 2022 models could start rolling in. The article predicts that the final production week for the 2021 Corvette is July 19, the exact date for the final TPW for Shark Grey Metallic's exterior color.

In a CORVETTE TODAY podcast with Corvette Product Manager Harlan Charles, he mentioned that the automaker was changing strategies for 2021 and has grown weary of the multiple shutdowns in the plant. Now, they would be more conservative in accepting orders. He also mentioned in passing that the model year changeover for Corvette would happen "may be more of a late summer than an early summer."

The projected date would be July 19 to early August. However, these dates are estimates for the time frame and remain unofficial until Chevrolet makes their statement.

Ending the 2021 Corvette production would help jumpstart the 2022 Corvette production, which is expected to be sometime in April.

2021 Corvette Mid-Engine Sports Car

The 2021 Corvette model features two unique color options of Red Mist Tintcoat Metallic and Silver Flare Metallic Strike with a Yellow/Sky Cool Grey interior design. The car also has a 6.2L V8 LT2 gasoline engine, 495 horsepower, and 470 pound-feet torque.

The mid-engine design of this car also boasts better aerodynamics and responsiveness compared to the previous generations. The vehicle also has newer technologies, like wireless smartphone compatibility, Performance Data Recorder and Enhanced Navigation with 3D view.

Unfortunately, this might mean the last few weeks you can order your own Chevrolet C8 Corvette. The car continues to be highly in-demand in the market, and rightly so. The car features a powerful engine and beautiful design at an affordable price. Keep yourself updated with Chevrolet's latest trends and news, especially for their official statement about this development.

