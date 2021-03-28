Stimulus Check Update: How to Use USPS Service to Track the Arrival of Your $1,400 Payment

Stimulus payment can come via two ways: a direct deposit to the bank account or in the mail as a paper check. With that said, if the money is not yet available on your bank, then chances are it will be in your mailbox soon.

Fortunately, there are trackers available online to help you monitor the third stimulus check that would possibly appear as a paper check or EIP debit card on your mail.

According to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) schedule of activities, the third wave of stimulus checks has been released and should be delivered within week. The delivery comes via direct deposit to your bank account. However, if your banks do not reflect any monetary deposits, you might be one of the beneficiaries to receive it by parcel delivery. Your parcel delivery is in the form of a paper check or the EIP debit card released by the IRS.

Status of My Stimulus Check in the "Get My Payment" Tool

IRS released their stimulus check tracker on their website called the "Get My Payment" tool. Here is a complete guide on how to sign up for your account on their website.

The "Get My Payment" tool has all the information about your payment schedule, from its approval to its delivery. It will also notify you if you are eligible to receive the stimulus checks or an error in processing your payment.

However, "Get My Payment" does not provide the exact date when your funds arrive at your doorstep. All stimulus checks would be coming via snail mail. Luckily, the United States Postal Service (USPS) has a free service tracker tool called Informed Delivery to help you monitor your parcel's arrival.

"Informed Delivery" Mail-Tracking Service Tool

USPS has a system that automatically scans and sorts its parcels while creating a digital image copy of that file. It would have the information of any parcel with your name on it, including your third stimulus payment. Anybody who signs up for Informed Delivery access can receive notifications when each parcel or mail is delivered.

An article from CNET shared about the process of signing up for the Postal Service's Informed Delivery Page. The steps are:

Tap Sign Up for Free.

Enter your mailing address and confirm it'll work with the service; then accept the terms and conditions and tap Continue.

On the next page, choose your username, password, and security questions. Then, enter your contact information and tap Continue.

On the next page, you'll need to verify your identity. Tap Verify identity online if you want to receive a verification code on your phone or tap Request invitation code by mail if you want USPS to mail you a code. You may also have the option to visit a post office to verify your identity in person.

Note that it may take three days to activate the account. The USPS Informed Delivery Service is also meticulous. It would notify you by email every morning from Monday to Saturday for any mail with your name on it scheduled to be delivered. It is a beneficial tool to quickly notify you when your mailed paper check or EIP debit card will be arriving in your mailbox.

