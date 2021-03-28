Nerf Is Paying One Fan $30,000 to Be in TikTok: Here's How You Can Apply for the Job

Anyone who is stuck in quarantine at their respective homes right now and loves doing TikTok videos for fun? Hasbro is looking for someone who loves uploading TikTok videos while shooting stuff with Nerf guns.

It is a job that targets adults who are young at heart with a good sense of humor and good with shooting Nerf guns in the living room. The best part is the lucky fan will be paid to do it!

How to Apply as a NERF Chief Tiktok Officer

According to the Hasbro website (Click here to Apply), the company is looking for a NERF Chief TikTok Officer that is 18 years old and above to create TikTok videos using Nerf guns. Hasbro said that they are looking for a creator who is a Nerf enthusiast, a TikTok extraordinaire, has good comedic timing, and knows how to use a ring light.

The individual chosen for the NERF Chief TikTok Officer will find themselves lucky, as the company will pay him or her $10,000 a month for three months--a total of $30,000 to create TikTok videos, including unlimited supply of Nerf toys. The individual who will be hired for the job will upload 10-12 videos each month and have a weekly meet-up with Nerf's marketing team..

Applicants who want the NERF Chief TikTok Officer title must send a Nerf-related TikTok video using the hashtag #NerfApplication and tag @nerf between March 26 and April 2. Then, they need to follow @nerf on TikTok, and the applicants can review the company's job posting @nerf TikTok bio. After that, the company will have a required formal application and interview process for the selected finalist.

The NERF Chief TikTok Officer's duration and location will be a three-month at-will role. The company is looking for a creative person who can begin working from Mid-April through Mid-July.

Also, applicants who want the NERF Chief TikTok Officer title must be currently living in the US as the position is non-union.

However, competition will be high for people who are planning to apply for the position, as there will be thousands of applicants that want the role. If someone is willing to apply for the job, make sure that the video they send will be as creative as it can be.

PCMag reported that the role could possibly be a consistent contract position. If the company does like the hired content creator, it could extend the contract for more than just the specified three months..

A Real Gun Disguised as a Nerf Gun

On other related news, Deputies in North Carolina found a real gun concealed as a Nerf toy gun in a drug raid. The disguised weapon turned out to be a Glock model 19 pistol with a 50-round drum magazine altered to resemble a plastic Nerf gun that shoots foam projectiles.

The Sheriff's said on a Facebook post that the concealed Glock could be concerning Law Enforcement, as it is not illegal to carry a Nerf toy gun everywhere. It can be alarming to other officers of the force to see a Nerf gun in the streets..

Also, law enforcement said that the disguised weapon is a game changer to anyone, as it can lower the guard of policeman and other auhtorities if they see a person carrying a Nerf toy gun that it turns out to be a real gun that can hurt innocent people, as reported by Click Orlando.



