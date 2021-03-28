'Mr. Prepper' Gameplay Guide: How to Build a Rocket and Survive the Nuclear War

"Mr. Prepper" is one of the most popular games played today. It is about a guy living in the country but is currently being oppressed by the new government. The all-powerful Agency is making things personal with the threat of nuclear weaponry.

With that said, Bob is planning a permanent escape by creating his own rocket ship, and all of these needs to be done in secrecy. This article is a gameplay overview of how to build your rocket ship and escape the impending nuclear war.

The "Mr. Prepper" gameplay involves an interesting story plot, side quests, resource farming, and survivability mechanics. You progress by completing objectives and lose by dropping your health and preparedness bar. You also need to be careful not to raise the suspiciousness level of the Agency, or they will automatically arrest you.

Your avatar moves with the WASD command on your keyboard. You can manipulate the screen by controlling your mouse. You can also zoom in and out with the mouse wheel. Double-tapping enters the command "run." You can interact will most objects available in the house by clicking on them.

Gameplay Guide

Your interface will automatically present three scales at the top of your screen. A green stamina scale, which will indicate how much work you can get done in a day; the red health scale that will indicate your life, which will occasionally be reduced when taking damage; and lastly, the red semicircular Preparedness bar. When your health or stamina scale declines, your character will begin to lose preparedness.

If it drops to 0, then you will automatically faint. Maintain preparedness by eating and sleeping proper hours.

The game continues as you dig deep underground to work on your escape plan and live a self-sustainable lifestyle liberated from the government's constraints. However, there will be Agents inspecting for any suspicious activities in your house once a week. Be sure to keep your plans hidden away. Pro Tips for the whole game include:

Always keep the rug over your underground ladder.

Do not disassemble all the furniture in your house. This will raise the Agency's suspicion level.

Do not miss an inspection date by forgetting to answer the Agent at your door or leaving the house. The inspection dates are indicated with the glasses icon in your calendar. This will automatically lead to your arrest by the next day.

Keep your workbench and "My Ultimate Plan" board underground.

The Ultimate Plan

The final achievement of the whole game is the completion of your Rocket ship. Creating the rocket will come in different phases by assembling the parts individually. Unfortunately, this will take many various quests and missions. You need to complete quests such as the "Herbalist," "Mushrooms," "Mining Pass," "Nuclear Warfare," "Mind Control Protection," and many more.

Check this video for a detailed guide on how to build the "Mr. Prepper" rocket:

You can also check Walkthrough Guide for a detailed explanation on how to build your rocket in "Mr. Prepper."

"Mr Prepper" is an exciting game that would keep you entertained for hours. It also has an interesting realistic approach to keeping things a secret from the Agency. Be sure to try it out yourself by buying the game on Steam.

