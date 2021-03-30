'DOOM' Nintendo Switch Collection: How to Pre-Order, Price and Package

The first "DOOM" games of the franchise ("DOOM," "DOOM II," and "DOOM 3") are being bundled together to create "DOOM: The Classics Collection" for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

This bundled game is a physical release that fans can pre-order starting this Friday, April 2, 2021. It also has a four-week window for ordering!

"DOOM" Switch Pre-Order

According to Nintendowire, "DOOM: The Classics Collection" was announced by Limited Run Games through their official Twitter account. Players can start their pre-orders for the bundled "DOOM" games on April 2, 10 AM ET, on the developer's website limitedrungames.com.

As mentionned, "DOOM: The Classics Collection" will be available for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

Finally @DOOM, DOOM II, and DOOM 3 are together in one package — DOOM: The Classics Collection for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. Pre-orders open on Friday, April 2 at 10am ET. See you in Hell! pic.twitter.com/40IfF1Sy9L — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) March 29, 2021

"DOOM: The Classics Collection" has three editions: the standard, special, and the collector's edition.

The standard edition for the game bundle will only have a physical release on one cartridge with a reversible cover. It will also have a $29.99 price point.

Meanwhile, the special edition of "DOOM: The Classics Collection" will come with a Steelbook, a metal Keycard replica, a PVC keychain of a Marine helmet, a 9x6 art prints of each of the covers for the games, a reprint of the 1996 "DOOM" comic, and an 8GB floppy disc with a $79.99 price point. These items are also present in the collector's edition, with the inclusion of the Shadowbox that features lights and sounds from the game. The collector's edition will have a price of $129.99.

Our Special Edition of DOOM: The Classics Collection features a keycard replica, DOOM disk USB, SteelBook, and more! This edition will be available for PS4 and Switch in a four-week pre-order starting Friday, April 2 at 10am ET on https://t.co/5Lksol4sqo. pic.twitter.com/EoGLtjgeni — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) March 29, 2021

According to Comicbook, gamers should note that "DOOM: The Classics Collection" is made to order, and it will take a few months to received the "DOOM" bundle after the pre-order window closes. Limited Run Games is a video game distributor that publishes officially-licensed physical releases for games that previously received digital versions. The company lives by the motto "physical is forever," as digital games can be removed from storefronts.

Where Is "DOOM: The Classics Collection" for Xbox?

Following Microsoft's acquisition of ZeniMax Media and Bethesda Softworks three weeks ago, "DOOM: The Classics Collection" was expected to be available for the Xbox, but it is nowhere to be seen. It seems that Microsoft is still on the works of polishing things from the recent acquisition and getting ready for their future plans to release exclusive games for the Xbox, PC, and the Game Pass.

According to Comicbook, some fans believed that the deal from Microsoft would make game titles like "DOOM," "Fallout," and "The Elder Scrolls" franchise exclusive games for the Xbox console. However, Phil Spencer stated that Microsoft's new titles would be Xbox-and PC-exclusive, leaving little room for future game titles to be released outside of the gaming console.

The company will develop future game titles following the acquisition, as it has more than enough game studios to make future titles. With that said, "DOOM" fans should get the "DOOM: The Classics Collection" for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 before Microsoft puts a lid on the game franchise and makes it an exclusive for the Xbox and PC soon.

