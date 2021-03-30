'Among Us' New Map: Airship Release Date, Free Hats and More Updates

The "Among Us" Airship Map is coming to the online game on March 31, with new mechanics, free hats and more tasks for players. There is no official time when will the new map be featured, but it is coming for PC and mobile players.

What to Expect From the "Among Us" New Map

According to GameRant, the "Among Us" new map will have all kinds of systems for the game, cosmetics, mechanics, tasks and more. The Airship Map will introduce ladders and hovering platforms in the game, which is something new in the popular title.

Players must be wise in utilizing these kinds of mechanics, especially when the imposter is coming for them. The ladders and flying platforms might be a crucial addition to the game to help players create distance from the imposter.

Another addition to the "Among Us" Airship map is that players can now choose where to spawn within the map. After the meetings, players can choose between three locations in the Airship Map: the Engine Room, Records and the Main Hall.

The point of "Among Us" gameplay is deducting where the other players have been to and what were the tasks they were doing during the game with the others. This new feature will make the game harder to locate the group's imposter and gives advantage to the traitor.

The Airship map will also have new tasks for players that are new to the online game. These new tasks include taking out the trash bin, polishing a gemstone, and more.

📢 MARCH 31 📢#TheAirship is coming.



this NEW map is our biggest one yet, including:

• all new tasks

• different starting rooms

• preliminary account system

• more!!!



wake up ur crew it's almost time to eject impostors



🗞️ Dev log: https://t.co/bWP008pKmr pic.twitter.com/ZcTZFjsu3n — Among Us ✨ New map - MARCH 31 (@AmongUsGame) March 18, 2021

"Among Us" Free Hats, Skins, and More

Among all the new features in "Among Us," InnerSloth also has free hat giveaways for players in the game. The first hat that the developers will give away is the "Angry eyebrows" hat and the "Unicorn" hat that has a horn and a pink mane for flair. The "Chocolate Ice Cream" hat that looks like the poop emoji will also be distributed by the developers.

another free hat coming to the Airship:



💗 heart 💗



because we heart u heheheheh pic.twitter.com/Ych4VTNNDF — Among Us ✈️ March 31 (TOMORROW?!) - The Airship (@AmongUsGame) March 25, 2021

Comicbook reported that the final hat giveaways for the "Among Us" new map are the rubber glove, the ponytail and the zipper, which InnnerSloth posted on their official Twitter account. There is also an Airship Skin bundle that players can purchase for the game's new map, including 13 more hats and three skins. The Airship Skin bundle will be available as soon as the new map arrives, including new kill animation for anyone who purchases the Airship Skin bundle in "Among Us."

here are the final free hats coming to the update



🥊 rubber glove

🐴 ponytail

🤐 zipper



we wanted to make sure everyone could enjoy some fun new cosmetics ✨ pic.twitter.com/rsMBzympHl — Among Us ✈️ March 31 (TOMORROW?!) - The Airship (@AmongUsGame) March 30, 2021

5 MORE DAYS



another free hat coming with the update!



🍫 chocolate ice cream 🍫



definitely does not look like anything else!! just pure chocolate ice cream!!! :) pic.twitter.com/6M10n7n0XX — Among Us ✈️ March 31 (TOMORROW?!) - The Airship (@AmongUsGame) March 26, 2021

carry out the great plan in style~ peek the Airship Skin Bundle you can buy on PC/mobile when the map drops!



comes with 13 new hats, 3 skins, and 1 unique kill animation - same price as our other skin bundles ✨ pic.twitter.com/WCJHoaUqps — Among Us ✈️ March 31 (TOMORROW?!) - The Airship (@AmongUsGame) March 29, 2021

"Among Us" Airship Map Release Date

Express revealed that the "Among Us" Airship map will arrive on March 31, but InnerSloth posted no official time for its release. However, the game developers stated that the Airship map would be released during the Pacific Time Zone's workday. That would mean that in the US, it would be 9 AM PST.

"Among Us" is a sleeper hit that became popular during the start of the Covid-19 pandemic last year and was has risen to the Twitch scene with streamers being popular with the game.

