Apple Maps App: COVID-19 Travel Guide for Over 300 Airports Now Available

Apple Maps could be the next-generation guide of the digital world. Apple has been upgrading its map app information, especially those relating to COVID-19 travel guides.

Last March 16, they added available vaccination locations throughout the U.S. Now, they are linking travel protocols for over 300 airports worldwide.

Apple integrated a system that presents maps with accurate location information, custom annotations and highlighted regions. The users get complete control to pan, zoom, rotate, and move the map around in 2D and 3D models. All of this is available in the MapKit of the new Apple Maps.

Apple is using this upgraded Maps to spread information and mitigate the spread of the virus. It is a handy tool for travelers, who could be primary carriers of COVID-19. When users open their Apple Maps in Mac, iPhone, or iPad, information on health measures and safety guidelines implemented in a specific airport become available. The information appears through a direct link to the airport's COVID-19 advisory page or directly from the in-app location card.

Apple Maps Safety Guidelines

The safety guideline information was made available thanks to the Airport Council International (ACI) partnership, which oversees the health protocols of over 300 airports worldwide. They provide information, including the COVID-19 testing, screening procedures, mask usage and any quarantine measures required in the airport.

Unfortunately, only airports in the ACI's Health Measures Portal are available in this app feature. This is to ensure the validity and accuracy of health protocols implemented on the airport site. ACI has an effective system that allows the airport to self-report airport measures, services and passenger requirements, prioritizing the travelers' safety.

Health Protocols Provided

TechCrunch showed an image of what to expect from this new feature. It shows the health protocols in Toronto Pearson International Airport as listed: "At this airport, passengers are required to wear face coverings and practice physical distancing. Passengers may also be required to quarantine on arrival, carry certification that they have passed a COVID-19 test... Only passengers and authorized personnel may enter any part of the airport."

This is not the first time Apple has provided technological support for the mitigation of the pandemic. Earlier in March, Apple added information on COVID-19 vaccination locations. Users can search for the nearest location to their house by text search or Siri and it would then be provided with detailed directions. This feature also has information modules and health protocols for other types of business enterprises.

Apple hopes that this app could make traveling easier while preventing the spread of this global pandemic. They also attempt to jumpstart global travel recovery by providing information on vaccination programs and other counterefforts against the virus.

Be sure to try out the new feature for yourself. If you have a Mac, iPhone, or iPad device on hand, open your MapKit and search for a particular airport. You will find all the necessary travel protocols and information you might need to know before booking your next ticket.



