Intel 'Rocket Lake' Specs and Performance: Benchmark Compared to AMD Ryzen 7!

Intel is officially launching their brand-new Intel 11th Generation Core processor family under the internal namesake "Rocket Lake." The new processors feature excellent performance in the desktop space that uplifts computer workloads with raw clock-for-clock performance.

According to reviews, Intel retrofitted their 10nm CPU and GPU designs in the 14nm to achieve a level of frequency of high performance but goes completely hot in hardware temperature.

Intel Rocket Lake Processors

All processors offer interesting new specs and features that Intel is introducing to the market. The new Core i5-11600K has 6 cores and 12 threads, while the Core i7-11700K and Core i9 11900K both have 8 cores and 16 threads. However, the Core i9 gets an edge with its Thermal Velocity Boost (TVB) and event Adaptive Boost Technology (ABT) in the Core i9-K and i9KF variants. All processors support DDR4-3200 and offer 20 PCIe 4.0 lanes.

AnandTech reported that Intel assures better gaming performance and processor-integrated graphics that support AI instructions and enhanced media support comparable to AMD's Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 9. This is also taking into account the price differential that Intel processors are cheaper than AMD merchandise.

Read Also: Intel Core i7-11700K Cheaper and Faster Than Flagship Product--But Is It Better Than Ryzen 7 5800X?

Intel Rocket Lake vs. AMD Ryzen 7

A test run was performed on the processors by AnandTech, and the results come to a surprising stalemate. The tests were run with high-end gaming experience and heavy computing workloads. While Ryzen 7 scored +8% difference in the CPU tests and +1% in the gaming tests, the Intel Rocket lake counters with Integrated Graphics.

Tom's Hardware ran more tests to compare the Core i9 to Ryzen 7. Intel gained an edge by maxing its eight Cypress Cove cores. The Rocket Lake chip is benchmarked to run a 3.14 GHz base clock and 5.3 GHz boost clock, making it 6.4% faster than the average.

The final specs for the Rocket Lake xompetition Core i9 are as follows: Cypress Cove uArch, 8 cores and 16 threads, 125 W TDP, Xe-LP 32 IGP, 16 MB L3 Cache, DDR4 2 x 3200, PCIe 4.0x20, and a retail price of $614. In comparison, Ryzen 7 has uArch Zen 3, 8 cores and 16 threads, 105 W TDP, 32 MB L3 Cache, DDR4 2 x 3200, PCIe 4.0x24. It reportedly comes with a retail price of $449.

Ideally, the Core i9 has better hardware in comparison to Ryzen 7. There is hardly any competition against performance, but it comes with a price differential. However, their test results come toe-to-toe in gaming and heavy computing. It is also a must to consider that the hardware heats up, and the fans could get loud.

Customers are suggested to take careful consideration buying the new Rocket Lake processors. Some could be well worth the money, like Core i5. However, the higher variants perform questionably against AMD Ryzen. Ultimately, Intel manages to perform heavy processing but with hardware and financial consequences.

It remains to be seen how the "Rocket Lake" will do in the long run, but at least it has a decent start and got solid reviews

Related Article: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Restock Online: Price and Where to Buy