Stimulus Check Tracker: What to Do and How to Trace Your Missing Stimulus Check Online

By now, the third stimulus check should be underway. If not, something might be causing its delay.

It is also possible that your money has gone missing. Fortunately, there are ways to track your money online and determine its real-time location.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS), unfortunately, doesn't take any calls about issues relating to the third stimulus check. If you are qualified in your 2020 tax return, then the money should be on its way to you. However, in some situations where the cash or the check doesn't reach your doorstep, IRS lets you file a Recovery Rebate Credit in case your stimulus money goes missing. You can confirm this through IRS online portal.

Another possible problem you could encounter is if the IRS online app says their agency delivered your check, but it did not arrive. This reflects on the "Get My Payment" portal, and you would see this mail as an error.

Request a Payment Trace

To start your request, contact IRS by mail or calling their 800-919-9835 hotline. Send them a Fax of your complete Taxpayer Statement Regarding Refund Form 3911. To complete this form, you need to provide:

Economic Impact Payment (EIP) on the top of the form

Answer all refund questions related to your payment

Check the "Type of Return" box as "Individual."

Write "2020" in the "Tax Period" section

Do not write anything in the "Date Filed" section.

Sign the form. If you have a civil status of married, then both spouses' signatures must be affixed.

However, note that you should not mail the Form 3911 if you finished making a trace request by phone. You should also not request a Payment Trace to confirm the amount received in your eligible stimulus check.

Stimulus Payments Seized

It is also possible that private debt collectors have seized your third checks. If you have any outstanding bills or payments like house rental fees, then the money might have gone to those collectors instead. If so, try calling the bank you registered and request a confirmation for any possible garnishment requests from creditors. You could also ask for details about filing a request to a local court to stop these garnishments.

If you have encountered the same issues with the first two checks, you can file a Recovery Rebate Credit for your 2020 tax return.

The third wave of stimulus checks should be well underway to your doorstep. If you have not received them by direct deposit, they should come in the form of a paper check or EIP card. IRS will reflect any activity related to your stimulus check in the "Get My Payment" portal, so keep an eye for it.

You will also receive a confirmation letter when the transaction is completed. However, if none of these actions apply to you, then file a Payment trace or Recovery Rebate Credit to determine your stimulus check status.



