PS Plus April 2021 Free Games: 'Oddworld Soulstorm,' 11 Other Titles Available Soon--How to Download

PlayStation Plus subscribers rejoice! Sony is giving away three free games for April 2021 along with the nine other titles it will roll out for free for non-subscribers.

These free games are part of Sony's Play at Home Program to keep gamers and everybody else entertained for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PS Plus April 2021 Free Games Lineup for PS4 and PS5

Comicbook reported that "Days Gone," "Oddwordl: Soulstorm," and "Zombie Army 4: Dear War" are free to download for PlayStation Plus subscribers. There are also nine other game titles available for non-PS Plus subscribers for April such as "Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition," but it would be a big plus for the gamers who have a subscription.

The publication stated that "Oddworld: Soulstorm" is not a surprise addition since Sony announced it during its PlayStation State of Play event. However, "Days Gone" and "Zombie Army 4: Dead War" come as a welcome addition for others.

How to Download the Free PS Plus April 2021 Free Games

Gamers can download the free games through their respective PlayStations on the PlayStation Plus icons. PlayStation Plus is available to PS4 and PS5 game consoles with a $60 one-year subscription. Once games are downloaded to the gamer's respective console, it is theirs for the taking, and the games can only be played with a PS Plus subscription. Once there are skips from their payments, they cannot be played.

Meanwhile, "Oddworld: Soulstorm" is available to download from April 6 to June. On the other hand, "Days Gone" and "Zombie Army 4: Dead War" official dates for April on the PS Plus are not yet announced, but it will surely be in April.

Gamers can still download March's PlayStation Plus free games until April 5. These include "Final Fantasy Remake," "Maquette." "Remnant: From the Ashes," and Farpoint," as Polygon reported.

For what it's worth, the other nine titles are free to download and doesn't require a PS5 subscription. The titles include "Abzu," "Enter the Gungeon," "Rez Infinite," "Subnautica," "The Witness," and "Horizon Zero Dawn." Other available games are for the PSVR, but gamers can purchase a VR headset for their PS console if they want to experience it. These games are "Astro Bot Rescue Mission," "Moss," "Thumper," and "Paper Beast."

"Oddworld: SoulStorm"

"Oddworld: SoulStorm" is a platform game developed and published by Oddworld Inhabitants for the PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. It is a continuation of the 2014 game from the same publisher, "Oddworld: New N Tasty.



"Days Gone"

"Days Gone" is a 2019 open-world action-adventure game set in a post-apocalyptic time where players get into the shoes of Deacon St. John. He sets to traverse into the grim world with zombies and a zombie-worshiping cult to find his wife, Sarah. It is developed by Bend Studio and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment for the PlayStation 4 and PC.



"Zombie Army 4: Dead War"

"Zombie Army 4: Dead War" is a spin-off to the "Sniper Elite" series, set in the year 1946, one year after Adolf Hitler's death when he was banished to Hell. The third-person shooter is developed and published by Rebellion Developments and is a sequel to the 2015 "Zombie Army Trilogy."



