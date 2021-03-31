New Apple TV Remote Unveiled: First Look, Functions and Difference vs. Siri Remote

Apple is releasing a new universal remote for Apple TV, which could be considered an alternative to the traditional Apple TV Remote called as Siri Remote. The "B519" remote features new utility buttons and a completely different design than the Siri remote.

Rumors have been going around for a while now that Apple is working on a new remote for their best-seller Apple TVs. The product is famous for its intuitive program, utility software, and high-end graphics display. Emphasizing the utility, Apple TV has many functions and applications to manipulate. Siri Remote uses a glass touch surface to maximize user interface performance.

The new remote referred internally as "B519" is reportedly a revamped version designed for cable companies. It may not be sold by Apple directly. Instead, it is a collaborative effort between Apple and cable companies to create a universal remote design that maximizes TV and app manipulation efficiency. The new remote is rumored to be distributed by Universal Electronics.

The Remote "B519"

9to5mac was the first to release the information regarding this new remote. The website also provided an image of the design of the redesigned Apple TV remote.

The highlighted image showed a more traditional long-body remote with a navigation wheel similar to the first Apple TV remote. There are also new buttons suspected for channel skipping, opening the channel guide, muting the TV, and an on/off button. The mic, volume, pause/play, play forward, and play backward are also available in this new design.

However, iGeneration suggeseds that this new remote would not replace Siri remote and that Apple is working to offer this remote to cable company resellers of the Apple TV. Apple TV and its main store will continue to ship the Siri Remote in their boxes, while the "B519" remote would reportedly be sold as an alternative or replacement remote in the cable companies.

Apple New Remote System

AppleInsider reported that a code was discovered in the latest tvOS 14.5 beta that removes any mention of Apple's "Siri Remote" and replaces them with a string of text as "Apple TV Remote." Doing so updates Apple's operating system with new commands, presumably introducing a new piece of hardware that Apple TV could later recognize.

Apple has hinted multiple times that they are refreshing their system, and this could be one of those upgrades.

The creation of the new remote "B519" would explain why Apple has updated their tvOS 14.5 codes. It would serve as a reference to the new remote with a "center button." The new universal remote "B519" is expected to be developed and released officially in the market by the upcoming weeks.

Apple is currently staying silent on the matter, and customers can only wait for more official news when the product makes its debut. This alternative remote serves as a suitable replacement for any Apple TV users who prefer the traditional design of remotes with buttons instead of Siri's touch interface.



