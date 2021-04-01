2022 Toyota Tundra Interior Highlights Safety Features—Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, and More!

The hype for the 2022 Toyota Tundra is building up this year, with continuous leaks spreading out online. Now, the latest news revealed its safety features such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, and more.

The Toyota Tundra is long due for an overhaul. After all, it is an aging 14-year-old model that is still on dealership with its record as one of the most profitable cars in the American vehicle market.

2022 Toyota Tundra Safety Features

Top Speed reported that the 2022 Toyota Tundra will have added new safety features for its overhaul. The added safety features include Adaptive Cruise Control that automatically controls the acceleration and braking of the vehicle. This added feature will be a great addition to the SUV's various other things. It can detect incoming collisions and can minimize vehicular accidents on the road.

Other than that, there is also Blind Spot Monitoring for the 2022 Toyota Tundra, which is a set of sensors attached to the truck to detect vehicles in the adjacent lanes. If the SUV detects a car that the driver cannot see, the feature will produce a sound that alerts the driver. The Blind Spot Monitoring System will be a set of cameras fixated to the side mirrors of the car.

Besides that, it will have a Lane-Keep Assist, which keeps tabs on the SUV if it passes beyond the white line on the road. Other features for the upcoming Toyota truck include the Apple CarPlay, allowing the driver's iPhone to connect to the car and play songs from the user's playlist. Android Auto is also reportedly present in the Tundra, which will let drivers access Google Assistance, get traffic alerts, make and receive phone calls, and listen to the driver's familiar soundtrack.

The 2022 Toyota Tundra will also have an improved infotainment system that features a 12-inch touchscreen that the driver and its passenger can access and look for options in the car such as playing music, accessing the map and more.

2022 Toyota Tundra Specs

There is news about the 2022 Toyota Tundra upcoming features that will be part of the latest model. The previous one is that the truck will be on par with the Ram 1500 and will be using coil-springs rather than the current leaf-spring type that the recent model is using.

With that said, drivers can expect the 2022 Tundra to improve in terms of payload limit of 1,730 lbs and 10,200 lbs of towing, as Autoblog reported.

Torque News shared that the 2022 Toyota Tundra may have two versions: a gasoline-powered truck and a hybrid truck. The gasoline-powered vehicle is said to improve the current 2021 model with horsepower up to 381hp and torque to about 401 lb-ft and can be accomplished using a 3.5-liter or 3.7-liter turbo V6 engine. Still, there are no official news about the Toyota truck's release date.



