Xbox Spring Sale 2021: 'Assassin's Creed Valhalla' for $20 Less, 500+ Games Discounted!

Microsoft is bringing in significant discounts for its Xbox Spring Sale 2021. This year's sale includes discounts for over 500 games, as well as bundles and add-ons.

The sale starts from April 2 to 15. Microsoft is yet to make its official announcement, but the discounted prices are already reflected in the Microsoft Store.

Microsoft announced back on March 26 that the Microsoft Store Spring Sale will start Friday. They recommended gamers save their money for new PC games, Xbox accessories, discounts on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, membership, movies, apps and more.

Xbox Spring Sale 2021: PC Accessories

Some of the accessories available during the Spring Sale are the following:

Save up to $10 on TB Recon 200 and Battle Buds available on April 4

Save up to $50 on TB Elite Pro 2 Headset available on April 4

Save up to $10 on Razer Basilisk Wired Mouse available from March 28 - April 3

Save up to $460 on Surface Pro 7 (i7/16/256) + Type Cover

Save up to $300 on Surface Pro 6

Save up to $300/400 on Asus Gaming Laptops

Save up to $120 on HP Laptop 14 (Core i3 11th Gen)

Read Also: Xbox Series X, Series S and PC Get 4 New Games: 'NieR Automata,' 'Star Wars' Added to Game Pass!

Xbox Spring Sale 2021: Up to 75% off Digital Game Prices

Currently, 500-plus games are getting discounts up to 75% off. Some games, game bundles, and 95 Xbox One game are even priced at $10 or less. Purexbox gave a list of some of the best-selling games with their new prices.

"Assassin's Creed Valhalla" $40.19

"Batman: Arkham Collection" $14.99

"Bioshock: The Collection" $9.99

"Borderlands 3" $19.79

"Control Ultimate Edition" $19.99

"Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled" $15.99

"Crysis Remastered" $17.99

"Cuphead" $14.99

"DOOM Eternal: Year One Pass" $22.49

"FIFA 21 Standard Edition" $23.99

"Forza Horizon 4" $38.99

"Gears 5 Game Of The Year Edition" $23.99

"Ghostrunner" $20.09

"Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition" $14.99

"Halo: The Master Chief Collection" $19.99

"Hitman" $44.99

"Immortals Fenyx Rising - Gold Edition" $49.99

"Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning" $23.99

"Mafia: Trilogy" $38.99

"Maneater" $19.99

"Marvel's Avengers" $29.99

"Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate" $29.99

"Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition" $23.99

"NBA 2K21 Next-Gen" $52.49

"Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered" $19.99

"Ori: The Collection" $17.49

"Overcooked! All You Can Eat" $26.79

"PGA Tour 2K21" $19.79

"Red Dead Redemption 2" $26.99

"Resident Evil 2 & 3 Bundle" $31.99

"Saints Row The Third Remastered" $15.99

"Sea of Thieves" $19.99

"Skate 3" $3.99

"Sonic Mania" $9.99

"Spongebob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom" $20.09

"Spyro Reignited Trilogy" $15.99

"The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" $7.99

"Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 (Xbox One)" $29.99

"Yakuza: Like a Dragon" $41.99

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $1

A special sale is also offered for the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Players can avail one month of membership for only $1. This is the perfect opportunity for first-timers to access the benefits of Xbox Live Gold. The membership lets you access more than 100 high-quality games for Android mobile devices, PC and Xbox consoles. You also have the advantage of seeing new Xbox Game Studios titles the same day they officially release. The package also includes an EA Play membership.

As mentioned, the Sbox Spring Sale 2021 starts April 2 Friday and ends on April 15. Be sure to check the store for your favorite games and accessories before it's too late.



Related Article: Xbox Series X Restock for March 2021: Tracker Notifies New Stocks Coming Soon