Nvidia RTX 4090 Specs and More! Fake GPU Goes Viral on April Fools'

Being told that you just won $1 million is the best feeling, but not on April Fools' Day as it is the worst day possible when people are pranking each other. And with the broad access of the web in the modern era, any news of a big thing makes someone have second thoughts.

That was the case for Kasper Andersen, a 20-year-old YouTuber who posted a video about Nvidia recently releasing its new Nvidia RTX 4090 graphics card. The massive GPU has 12 fans in it, 1,000 watts of power, and 48GB of RAM. However, it is part of his April Fools' prank to troll people.

Fake Nvidia RTX 4090 Specs by Kasper Andersen

According to Cnet, Andersen is a Danish hardware enthusiast who loves building homemade replicas of retro graphics cards. The Nvidia RTX 4090 looks like four RTX 3090s attached to form this giant GPU that the Danish prankster has presented on the video.

Andersen stated on the April Fools' video that the Nvidia RTX 4090 has features like 18,000 CUDA cores, which is a 70 percent growth from the Nvidia RTX 3090, a 2.16Hz boost clock speeds, and 48GB of RAM. If that were true, then games and crypto miners could easily make that GPU its baby and charge it into the retail stores' gates just to buy one.

In the April Fool's video, Andersen added that Nvidia just released a brand new RTX 4000 series GPU and noted that the company claimed that it has produced 21 units of the chipset. The Verge reported that the prankster made the fake GPU with hardware laying around his house, with two power cords, RGB lighting, and the ridiculous benchmark scoring that recorded 23,000 frames per second. The publication's favorite moment is when the PC was booting up and the whole table wobbled with the Pepsi can tumbling around.

In the video, Andersen also managed to build another GPU with the inclusion of the Nvidia RTX 4090 Ti that was way past the expectations of the people watching. The Ti variant was too big to be called a GPU anymore and takes the whole tablespace.

More About Kasper Anderson's April Fools' Prank Videos

Gizmodo reported that Andersen has been keeping the April Fool's tradition for five years straight and continues to build more prank videos online like the Nvidia RTX 4090 processor. The first video he uploaded was a Bitchin'Fast 3D 2000, based on an old joke ad for the Maximum PC from 1999 with a complete reference from the 90s cartoon "Beavis and Butthead."

The following April Fool's video prank was a 32-way SLI Voodoo5 9000 one, from the 3dfx Interactive that it is a real company which Nvidia acquired in 2000.

From there, Andersen started to get really creative and uploaded tons of videos, from the RTX 2090, Intel's currently unreleased Xe gaming GPU, and more from the Danish prankster.

We recommend watching the videos from Kasper Andersen as he is full of enthusiasm, combining his sense of humor for his love of hardware building that gets the geek out of his viewers. You can check his YouTube channel Captain Workspace.



