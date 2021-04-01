'Fortnite' Easter Eggs Guide: 10 Locations to Find Bouncy Eggs and Earn Tactical Quaxes

"Fortnite" has just released its spring event, "Spring Breakout," bringing in new outfits and in-game rewards to players. The event starts this week with a Legendary Quest from Webster to forage bouncy eggs hidden around the island. Complete them to get a huge boost of XP and the new Tactical Quaxes Pickaxe.

The Bouncy Eggs Challenge is a Legendary Quest for "Fortnite" Season 6 Chapter 2 Week 3. You can complete this by finding the bouncy eggs hidden around the island with each battle royale game. The event that lasts for this week will eventually disappear by April 7, so be sure to finish the challenge before then.

"Fortnite" Bouncy Eggs

The event itself is a lot easier than you'd expect. The bouncy eggs respawn in the exact location at the start of every match. However, you will have to compete with other players to be the first to forage the bouncy eggs. Other players might drop bouncy eggs, but picking up player drops will not be counted in the quest completion.

You can forage bouncy eggs by consuming or gathering them. Consuming bouncy eggs will boost your shield and jumping abilities for a small period of time. Gathering bouncy eggs will put them in your inventory, and you can consume these eggs later on in the match.

Read Also: 'Fortnite' Season 6 Week 2 Challenges: Where to Find Literature Samples and How to Obtain Them

Where to Find Bouncy Eggs in "Fortnite"

There are 10 different locations that have bouncy egg spawn points. The spawn point has 3-5 eggs each game. If other players beat you to this location, try your luck and move to the next point. Remember that the eggs are generally hidden, so you need to stay aware of your surroundings. Some eggs are hidden in grass or behind rocks that could easily be overlooked.

Also, be warned that the popular spawn points might be a camping ground for other players. Expect possible encounters and fights when entering these locations.

Stealthy Stronghold North near the trees

Stealthy Stronghold North-West on the beach coast

Coral Castle North-East near the coast

Coral Castle South-West near the coast

Colossal Crops South-West on the base of the isolated tree

Lazy Lake North-East near the rocks

Lazy Lake North-North near the tree on the map

Weeping Woods South-West yellow trees

Catty Corner South-West near the river

Catty Corner South-South on the cliff overlooking the location

Rewards for the Event

Eurogamer listed the rewards available for completing the legendary quest. Unfortunately, after unlocking the Tactical Quaxes Pickaxe, the remaining rewards are all XP. The XP remains a sizable amount that could quickly boost your avatar.

10 Bouncy Eggs - 35000 XP and Tactical Quaxes

20 Bouncy Eggs - 24500 XP

30 Bouncy Eggs - 24500 XP

40 Bouncy Eggs - 24500 XP

50 Bouncy Eggs - 24500 XP

Following this guide should help you farm all the bouncy eggs you need. If you are lucky enough to be the first in these spawn points, you could complete the legendary quest in one or two games. Be sure to keep a lookout for other announcements from "Fortnite" because Spring Breakout is just beginning.



Related Article: 'Fortnite' Switch Cup 3: Cyprus Nell Outfit, Quantic Pulsar Back Bling Up for Grabs-How to Join