Why Is Xbox Live Down? Party Chat, Cloud Gaming and More Services Crashed for 2 Hours

There have been reports that Microsoft Teams and Xbox Live accounts were down for more than two hours, with the latest server status information shared by those affected on Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S consoles.

Microsoft has looked over this problem and has resolved most of the issues.

Xbox Live Featues Party Chat and Cloud Gaming Down? Why?

Thousands of reports have popped up on Down Detector, which track traffic outages. The reports said that Xbox Live and other Microsoft services are down and unaccounted for. One user said that the outage had kicked him from his Xbox console altogether while playing a game. The issues include users not being able to use Xbox Live Party Chat and Xbox Live Cloud Gaming.

According to Microsoft's official Twitter accounts, Microsoft 365 Status and Xbox Support, the problem stemmed from a potential DNS issue, and the company has evaluated its mitigation options. The company also stated on the social media platform that it has investigated the issue wherein users (Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S) were not able to access Microsoft's services and features.

We're investigating an issue in which users may be unable to access Microsoft 365 services and features. We'll provide additional information as soon as possible. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) April 1, 2021

Users affected by this Xbox outage could not sign in to games that require this feature and were unable to access any online services connected to their Xbox Account or Profile. The company was made aware of this problem a while ago immediately worked on a solution to the outage.

Express reported that Microsoft has provided some updates on what services have been affected with the reports of connection problems with the Xbox Live Network dropping. The company stated that users could not sign in to their respective Xbox profiles, maybe disconnected while signed in, or have other related problems as features that require sign-in options like most games, apps and social activity would not work.

Microsoft Solves Problem

In a follow-up tweet, Microsoft announced that the issue has been resolved and players can now use Party Chat Sign-in, Matchmaking, and Store Features of their Xbox consoles.

However, the company is still investigating forthcoming issues that players can see when launching Cloud Gaming with updates.

Any issues you may see with Party Chat, Matchmaking or Sign-in on your Xbox consoles is currently under investigation. We'll post updates here and at https://t.co/PzAdjUFMJj — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) April 1, 2021

Xbox Live Outage Uncommon, But Not the First Time

This is not the first time a recent Xbox outage has happened to its users, as last year in March, Microsoft Teams went down for around five hours along with Azure and other Microsoft 365 services, as The Verge reported. Microsoft blamed the problem on a recent change to an authentication system that took the Microsoft 365 services down.

Also, there was a rollback to the shift that took longer than the company expected.

Besides that, Windows Central noted that on November 2020, Microsoft encountered another outage with the recent launch of the Xbox Series X/S on the market due to the high demand that the company wasn't able to meet. It resulted to an outage as several gamers set up the console to the Xbox Live gaming network.

According to the publication, when Xbox Live touches all aspects of the Xbox ecosystem, most users are unable to log in to the service, leaving them unable to access the Xbox Live services like multiplayer, downloads and social features.

