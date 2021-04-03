2023 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Leaked Specs and Performance: Faster Than Corvette Z06

The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray is making its way to the market.

Fortunately for fans, the specs for the incoming model have been leaked. Moreover, the performance of the new hybrid Corvette is expected to surpass the mid-engine sports car Corvette Z06. With that said, it could be one of the fastest cars in the company's product line.

Carbuzz reported that General Motors has decided to kill the Grand Sport variant to give way for the new E-Ray. The decision could be an effect of President Joe Biden's recent announcement to promote electric cars. Although the new E-Ray is not entirely electric-powered, this can be considered as a step for the company towards the world of electric vehicles.

Most, if not all, automotive creators in the industry are dedicated to adding an electric variant in their respective lineups. Ford, for example, has announced the Mustang Mach-E or the newer Hummer EV. This time Chevrolet is joining the market.

2023 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray: Electric Vehicle Hybrid

A faster Corvette is on its way. Demands for the last 2021 C8 Corvette has been through the roof, and the American car brand was forced to stop orders for this model.

To counter this, future Corvette owners have the freedom to choose from a wider variety of Corvette variants. The American brand is plotting a new hybrid Corvette which they called the E-Ray. The goal of the new variant is to provide a purchase alternative between the existing Stingray and the Z06.

2023 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Specs

Powering the new E-Ray is the same 6.2-liter V8 engine as the existing Stingray, as Motor Trend reported. However, the E-Ray is also equipped with front-mounted electric motors rated at 215 HP, giving it a total of 590 HP, which means that the E-Ray's motor has been detuned compared to its Stingray counterpart to give room for its electric motors, per Car Buzz.

Although the numbers remain unclear, it is rumored that the E-Ray, together with its electric motors, might prove to be faster than a Z06 in a straight line.

In terms of drivetrain, the new E-Ray will remain AWD but now with a new hybrid motor. The electric motor will be mounted on what used to be the trunk, hence severely sacrificing cargo space. Additionally, fans can expect a standard wide-body, an upgraded chassis and wider wheels and tire combinations, compared to the Stingray, which is relatively smaller. This should enable the newer E-Ray to have more contact with the road, which means more grip and less slides when driving.

This new variant is reportedly set to come out somewhere in the 2023 production line. The company is said to be focusing its efforts on making the car "sharper, and faster but also more affordable and accessible as a daily driver," which makes the long wait worthwhile.



