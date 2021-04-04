'Fortnite' Emotes Tracker: Price and Where to Buy the Bruno Mars 'Leave The Door Open' Emote

Grammy Award-winning artist Bruno Mars flaunts his moves for his and Anderson .Paak's hit single "Leave the Door Open" in Fortnite.

The "24K Magic" singer uploaded a side-by-side dance choreography with himself and 8-ball on Twitter, and fans are loving it. Now, the one question left is: how to get the Bruno Mars "Fornite" emote added to the player's vast emote collection?.

How to Get the Bruno Mars "Leave The Door Open" Emote in "Fortnite"?

According to DualShockers, the Bruno Mars "Leave The Door Open" emote can be purchased on the "Fortnite" Item Shop for 500 V Bucks. For the game's Crew Subscribers, they can spend some monthly V Bucks to acquire the latest emote from the music artist.

The Bruno Mars "Leave The Door Open" emote has been added to the game's Item Shop since April 2. According to dexerto, the design of the "Fortnite" emote is simplistic but catchy. Players can also purchase it while looting around the island.

"Fortnite:" New Stop for Other Celebrities and Music Artists

Bruno is one of the many music artists that has been added to Epic Games' multitude of artists having a "Fortnite" emote on the game. Performers such as DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa, BTS, Travis Scott, and more have been added in the Battle Royale's emote mechanics, and some of TikTok's viral dance challenges are added as well.

The inclusion of Mars in the game is one of the reasons that the online shooter is still supported and has a large influence on social media and pop culture. Who knows if other artists will have a collaboration with Epic Games in the future?

According to Epic Games, "Just the Way You Are" hitmaker personally made the "Fornite" emote for the game, which is a new addition of producing emotes for the Battle Royale. As the game developers are known to get their emote through Viral dance challenges from social media sites such as TikTok, YouTube and more.

If the Bruno Mars "Leave The Door Open" emote has a good reception from the players, it is possible that other celebrities and music artists could make notable emotes in the future, as the DualShockers noted.

Besides that, Twitch streamers and other notable gamers such as Ninja Loserfruit, Lachlan and TheGrefg have also been included in "Fortnite" as skin to be purchased by other players. This is one of the ways Epic Games shows love to its community and supports streamers in the process as a give-and-take relationship.

"Fortnite" Event With Bruno Mars

With the recent inclusion of Bruno Mars into the "Fortnite" universe, players are speculating that the collaboration with Epic Games and the singer will not end there.

Fortnite and Bruno Mars started following each other on Instagram!



• Fortnite only follows 10 people, 8 of them being brands.



• The other two are Marshmello and now Bruno Mars 👀 pic.twitter.com/TXBU3NkFK9 — Frenzy (@FrenzyLeaks) April 2, 2021

Are not going to point out that Bruno Mars and fortnite follow each other!!! pic.twitter.com/CtCTwkk5IR — Elijah (@ElijahR004) April 2, 2021

Well Bruno mars go an emote in Fortnite and might get a concert or something and nothing really else — v6per (@v6permp4) April 4, 2021

Sportskeeda reported fans have spotted that "Fornite" has followed Bruno Mars on Instagram, sparking rumors that it may lead to something big in the future. It is worth noting that the game never follows an individual account on social media since the Marshmellow collaboration in 2018.

"Fortnite" fans also pointed out that every single account that the game follows on Instagram has belonged to people whom they have previously worked with. Fans have a reason to believe that an Epic Games-Bruno Mars collaboration will most likely happen in the future and believes that this event will bear fruit in Season 7.



