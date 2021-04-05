Xiaomi MI 11 Pro Specs and News: Where and How to Apply for MIUI System Updates

The Xiaomi MI 11 Pro and MI 11 Ultra are coming in hot in the market. The new smartphones feature amazing specs and exceptional camera performance, which some of the best in the whole industry.

The Xiaomi MI 11 is a smartphone that was first launched in China in late December last year. The phone has plenty of premium features that could rival some of the flagship smartphones available in the market. The Xiaomi MI series traditionally offers affordable prices until last year when Xiaomi added the new premium periscope camera setup.

Xiaomi MI 11 has a 164.3 x 74.6 x 8.38 mm size, 6.81' AMOLED display, and 120HZ refresh rate. The phone hardware features Corning Gorilla glass Victus, Hi-Res Audio, and Dual speakers by Harman Kardon and supports 5G technology.

Xiaomi MI 11 Pro MIUI 12 System Update

Gizchina reported that Xiaomi has opened its MIUI 12 for an internal/public beta version. After successfully loading this, the MIUI system will automatically receive continuous updates for the Xiaomi MI 11 Pro and MI 11 Ultra. You can download the method from MIUI or Xiaomi's stock recovery.

XDA-Developers give specific instructions on how to install and activate MIUI with the Local Update method.

Transfer the download .zip file to your phone, and ensure you place the file in the "downloaded_rom" folder in the internal storage of your device. If no such folder exists, create one in your internal storage base directory.

Within your phone, navigate to Settings > About Phone > System Update, and then press the three-dot icon in the top-right corner, and select "Choose Update Package".

If the "Choose Update Package" option is missing, tap on the MIUI logo 10 times to activate the option.

Choose the downloaded .zip file.

Wait for the update to install.

Xiaomi MI 11 Pro Specs

The new MI 11 Pro uses a 2K + 120Hz + E4 quad-curved flexible screen. Its hardware uses a Snapdragon 888 processor, LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 Storage. It supports Dolby Vision and features DisplayMate A+ certification. The phone also supports WiFi 6 high version.

In terms of hardware, the smartphone is also IP68 dustproof and waterproof, with top-notch heat dissipation technology using phase-change thermal conductivity. This device uses the world's first super-fast charging "silicon oxide negative electrode" and runs with 5000 mAH battery life while supporting 67W wireless and wired fast-charging.

The MI 11 Pro uses a Samsung GN2 sensor and 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens that supports 5x optical zoom, optical image stabilization, and 1920fps video shooting.

The smartphone is available in three colors of black, green, and purple. The price is expected around $791 to $868 depending on the storage variant.

Xiaomi MI 11 Ultra

The MI 11 Ultra ultimately shares the same specs as the MI 11 Pro. However, its camera has a bigger upgrade with 50 MP Samsung GN2 super-outsole main cameras. The hardware has two new IMX586 auxiliary lenses and supports a 120x periscope telephone lens. The Ultra uses a 128" ultra-wide-angle lens with DTOF. Lastly, the MI 11 Ultra has a new 1.1-inch Osmo rear display which brings a new set of capabilities to the smartphone's photography.

The smartphone is available in either black or white color. The price is expected around $913 to $1066 depending on the storage variant.



