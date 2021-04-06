Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Restock: Latest Stock News, Price and Where to Buy

The demand for GPUs is still rising and Nvidia is taking new measures to counter the demand. Sources say that Nvidia is supplying its business partners with the GeForce GTX 1650 to bring to the market. The GPU is coming back as a possible stopgap solution to the graphics card global shortage.

A rumor from a Chinese forum talked about Nvidia bringing the graphics processing unit GTX 1650 back in the production line. It is uncertain if the production is open for a global scale or a temporary stop-gap solution. Tom's Hardware reported that there is a lack of supply for the TU117 silicon used for the GTX 1650; however, the chipmaker would make up for it and increase supply sometime in April and May.

Nvidia has already brought back the GeForce GTX 1050 Ti and RTX 2060 to counter the global graphics card shortage, so it's unsurprising that the GTX 1650 is added to the list. Fortunately, the GPU is good enough to get most of the job done.

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Specs

This last-gen GTX 1650 GPU should serve as an alternative option for gamers who also prefer budget-friendly prices. Although it is not built for gaming, consumers could still get up to 1080p gaming experience. The GTX 1650 is not proficient for cryptocurrency mining, displaying 13.2 MH/s in Ethereum, so consumers would have less competition against it in the market.

Techpowerup reported the full specs of the GTX 1650, including features such as its 896 cores, 4 GB GDDR5 Memory, and 128-bit bus width. The GPU has a base clock of 1485 MHz and can be boosted up to 1665 MHz.

The GeForce GTX 1650 is estimated to be around $400 to $900. The price is incredibly inflated compared to the $149 tag when the product was first released two years ago. Nonetheless, the new estimate takes into account the factors of the pandemic and graphics card shortages.

This development is subjected to further speculations until Nvidia will officially announce about their stocks in the market.

Major Retailers for Nvidia GTX 1650 Restock

As it stands, the major retailers in the US are opening the market for GTX 1650. Here is an update on the current stock news and prices for the GPU.

Amazon - The retailer has a few stocks on hand but the supply is rapidly running out. The price range for resellers read $499 - $609

Best Buy - The GPU is currently sold out from this shop, but it was priced at $159. We could expect this retailer to be one of the first shops to receive new stocks when Nvidia supplies them.

Newegg - Stocks are currently available in this shop and are priced at $405 - $699. Get a head start on your purchase to avail the best deals before they run out.

Be sure to check out the retailers and start purchasing your own GTX 1650 before it's too late. With the high demand in the market, people might reconsider buying out this returning GPU.



