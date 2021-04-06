'Monster Hunter Rise' Great Sword Guide: How to Use, Controls, Combos, Pros and Cons

The Great Sword is the embodiment of the "Monster Hunter Rise" franchise, as it is a weapon that has been around since its inception. Few gamers have been well acquainted with the Great Sword since it has been their trusted go-to weapon of choice for the hack-and-slash game.

The Great Sword has the most significant amount of damage players can deal with monsters in the game, but it is also the slowest of the 14 weapons players can choose from in "Monster Hunter Rise." However, if players fancy a tank-type weapon for their adventures, this weapon is excellent.

This guide will talk about the "Monster Hunter Rise" Great Sword's combos, movesets, tips and the new Silkbind functions.

"Monster Hunter Rise" Great Sword Guide for the Nintendo Switch

The "Monster Hunter Rise" Great Sword has a slow attack combo due to its size and weight, but it can deal a vast amount of damage to monsters. Each attack from the Great Sword deal three times damage to monsters when the weapon is in maximum charge.

However, hitting a charged attack can be difficult to land. We suggest players do tons of practice to deal maximum damage to monsters when it comes to getting the right timing, as it is the top priority in mastering this weapon.

Besides that, players must practice the "Hit n' Run" tactic to preserve HP and evade incoming attacks. This playstyle for a Great Sword user is highly recommended, as it also tires out the monster, leaving an opportunity for players to have a clean hit. The use of the Hit n' Run tactic is to run to the beast with the Great Sword sheathed, use the running attack once, then sheath again to escape.

An advantage of the Great Sword is that players can cancel out the charged attack using Tackle that makes the character immune to flinching and knockbacks. Tackle's use also cancels the three-animation combo of the Great Sword and lets the players cast the final blow to the monsters.

Usually, Great Sword experts use this tactic when the monster is stunned or exhausted to hit a charged attack. It is important to note that while using Tackle, players are vulnerable to incoming attacks, which cancels out the process. However, if players succeed in landing a charged attack, it would deal a ton of damage.

Additionally, the new Wirebug system in "Monster Hunter Rise" allows the players now have higher mobility with the Great Sword. It can be used to evade or attack monsters using Silkbind attacks. The use of blocking is also a great mechanic with the Great Sword, as it can shut off minor hits from the monsters, per Attack of the Fanboy.



"Monster Hunter Rise" Great Sword Basic Attacks, Combos, and Silkbind Moves

X - Overhead Slash

Hold X - Charged Slash

Left Stick + Hold X (After Charged Slash) - Strong Charged Slash

Left Stick + Hold X (After Strong Charged Slash or After Strong Wide Sweep) -True Charged Slash

A - Wide Sweep

A (After Strong Charged Slash) - Strong Wide Sweep

X + A - Rising Slash

ZR (While in Mid-Air) - Plunging Thrust

Hold A (After Plunging Thrust) - Strong Wide Sweep

ZR - Guard/Block

ZR + X - Kick

Here are the Tackle Mechanics:

A (While Charging) - Tackle

X (After Evade) - Tackle

X (After Kick) - Tackle

A (After Tackle) - Leaping Wide Sweep

Here are some combo controls for the Great Sword:

Hold X > ZL + A - Fast Sheathe

ZL + X > ZR > A > Left Stick + Hold X (While Unsheathed) - Plunging Thrust Combo to True Charged Slash

X > Left Stick + Hold X > A while charging (Tackle) > Left Stick + Hold X - Fast True Charged Slach Combo

As for the Silkbind Attacks, here's how to use it:

ZL + X - Hunting Edge - While in Mid-Air, press X or ZR after a successful hit for additional damage.

ZL + A - Power Sheath - The Wirebug launches the player forward while the Great Sword is sheathed. The player then gains an attack power up for a short time.

"Monster Hunter Rise" Great Sword Tips

For beginners, the Great Sword can be hard to master, especially when landing a charged attack. They must read the monster's moveset to get a clean hit and deliver the charging blow. The moveset of the "Monster Hunter Rise" Great Sword can also leave players vulnerable to attacks, so it is wise to practice the use of Tackle to know when to cancel the charged attack and evade the upcoming monster's attacks.

For the best build, iMore reported that smithing the Abominable Great Sword, Khezu Helm S, Anja Mail S, Rathalos Braces S, Rathalos Coil S, and Ingot Greaves S are the most powerful weapon and armor set a player can get in the game.

