'Genshin Impact' Redeem Code: April 2021 Free Primogems for Mobile and PC Versions

"Genshin Impact" sometimes releases redeem codes for players to get free primogems, which the players can use to buy Wishes, upgrade Battle Pass, or even replenish Original Resin.

These redeem codes are available both on the PlayStation, PC and mobile versions. It is good to know that miHoYo has this functionality in "Genshin Impact," as it can soften the blow from Wishes of 160 Primogems and not constantly grind game tasks to earn them.

However, the game developers will not give redeem codes every time, as it occurs randomly and constantly drops them during live events and announcements.

Fortunately, here are some "Genshin Impact" redeem codes with a new one and some old ones that are still working, per Gosu Noob.

"Genshin Impact" Working Redeem Codes

GSIMPTq125 - 60 Primogems and 10,000 Mora

GS6ACJ775KNV - 60 Primogems and 10,000 Mora

TT7BVJNNPL249 - 60 Primogems

GENSHINGIFT - 50 Primogems and 3 Hero's Wit

153YuSaenh - 30 Primogems and 5 Adventurer's Experience

SBNBUK67M37Z - 30 Primogems and 5 Adventurer's Experience

Keep in mind that the "Genshin Impact" redeem codes will expire and have a limited time window, as miHoYo has not stated how long these redeem codes will last. Meanwhile, GameRant also provided expired redeem codes that miHoYo will most likely re-activate soon. Players can still try it out if they want to.

KTNSCQWW922M

PSNTC8FEQK4D

Et7ADQFF8KJR

These redeem codes were released during the Special Livestream and expired on March 6, 2021. Previously, "Genshin Impact" redeem codes have been re-activated shortly after it expires, so players may want to keep an eye out and try it for themselves if the codes still work.

How to Obtain "Genshin Impact" Redeem Codes In-Game

According to SPIELTIMES, redeeming "Genshin Impact" redeem codes in-game is simple enough for players. Players must go to the Main Menu and tap on the Settings Menu. From there, players will navigate the Account Section and tap on the Redeem Code option.

It is essential to note that players who have Adventure Level 10 characters and above can only snag these rewards from the game, while Adventure Level 9 and below cannot redeem the codes. With that said, it is suggested that players work on leveling up their characters to claim the redeem codes.

Also, make sure that the redeem codes are correctly spelled. Players must also pick the correct server they are currently in, or else the redeem codes will be not be rewarded to them. These steps can be accessed from all platforms of "Genshin Impact" such as PlayStation consoles, the PC and mobile versions.

Getting "Genshin Impact" Redeem Codes Through the Website

If players go to another route, which is the game's official website, players will have to log in and click the redeem code button on the right side. Players will then have to type in the name of their corresponding character, their server, and copy/paste the redeem code into the text box to obtain the "Genshin Impact" redeem codes and have those sweet rewards, per Gosu Noob.

