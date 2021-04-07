2022 Toyota GR 86 Specs, Design and More: More Stylish vs. 2022 Subaru BRZ!

The 2022 Toyota GR 86, which shares the same platform, powertrain and more similarities with the 2022 Subaru BRZ, just got released recently. However, the new Toyota model boasts a more stylish design compared to its Subaru counterpart.

2022 Toyota GR 86 Rendering vs the 2022 Subaru BRZ: What are the Key Differences?

According to Motor Trend, there are not many differences between the 2022 Toyota GR 86 and the 2022 Subaru BRZ. From a business perspective, sports manufacturers leaning on one another will help them minimize development costs and share the workload to produce it easily, even if both cars turn out the same.

However, there are noticeable critical aspects from both the 2022 Toyota GR 86 and the 2022 Subaru BRZ that differentiates them apart. According to Motor1, a YouTube channel called LOVECARS!TV decided to take the supercars into a rally circuit and compare them both.

The show hosts did ride the 2022 Toyota and the 2022 Subaru model cars in a test drive. And by the end of a lap, the hosts then switched cars and compare their respective experiences driving them.

In their experiment, both drivers stated that there are fundamental differences in handling, with the 2022 Toyota GR 86 being unreliable when encountering corners and banks but controllable. The Toyota 86 can give more torque when faced with a straight road, though, allowing the driver to push its limits.

On the other hand, the 2022 Subaru BRZ has a smoother driver experience and feels a safety at the limit.

Also, the differences extend to both cars' exterior, with the front being unique between the two. The 2022 Toyota GR 86 has a more aggressive front face than its 2022 Subaru BRZ counterpart.

The 2022 Toyota GR 86 Is Cool and Stylish

Autoevolution noted that even without the turbo engine, the 2022 Toyota GR 86's design looks coool--with its low-mounted boxer engine and styling looking like it came from the "Initial D" Japanese comic. The simple layout design turns the Toyota car into something exciting that every sports car fan would want.

However, even with its excellent design, buyers would want a supercar that is on the mid-range budget and offers both speed and style these days, like the C8 Corvette. The 2022 Toyota GR 86 lacks in performance, and there are not a loot of changes that Toyota made into the 2022 model.

2022 Toyota GR 86 Specs, Features and More

Per Motor Trend, the 2022 Toyota GR 86 has a 2.4-liter four-cylinder boxer engine that can go up to speeds of 232 horsepower and 184-pound-feet of torque. The power is sent into the rear wheels with either six-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearboxes.

The 2022 Toyota GR 86 has a beefier body design with its bulging rear quarter panel that meets the stylized side skirts that go down into the side and going forward to the front fender, adding visual depth to the car. The prominent grille of the Toyota car is different, as it has a blunt yet straightforward design. The openings on either side of the bumpers form "little spears" in the vertical slats center.

