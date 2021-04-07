Chevrolet Silverado 2022 EV Specs and Rumors: 400 Miles Range Capacity Teased!

Chevrolet just confirmed an electric version of its Silverado pick-up truck. The automaker is expected to join the market of electric vehicles some time soon, and one of its plans include the Chevrolet Silverado 2022 EV.

General Motors has made its move to promote additional Electric Vehicles to the market. Engadget reporeds how the automaker has invested billions to the new Ultium EV platform to electrify their models across all brands. GM President Mark Reuss announced on April 6 that the first-ever Chevrolet Silverado Electric Pick-up is to be built in the company's factory ZERO assembly plant in Detroit and Hamtramck, Michigan.

General Motors and Electric Vehicles

GM has goals to deliver more than 1 million electric vehicles globally by 2025 to earn EV market leadership in North America. By adopting the new Ultium Platform for virtual development tools and technology, GM plans to boost their electric vehicle productions.

"The vehicles coming from Factory ZERO will change the world, and how the world views electric vehicles," said Reuss. "The GMC HUMMER EV SUV joins its stablemate in the realm of true supertrucks, and Chevrolet will take everything Chevy's loyal truck buyers love about Silverado"

In January, GN invested $2.2 billion in its Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant to jumpstart the production of all-electric trucks and SUVs. The heart of GM's EV strategy is to create modular propulsion systems with highly flexible global EV platforms powered by the Ultium batteries and compete against the current EV market.

GM has put a huge fortune for the future of their EV models. Aside from the Chevrolet Silverado 2022 EV, the company is also getting excited to market the GMC Hummer EV SUV. Fans, however, can only hope and wait for the company to deliver good cars with better performance on the roads.

Chevrolet Silverado 2022 EV Specs and More

The Chevrolet Silverado is one of the more popular pick-up trucks in Chevrolet. First released as a 1999 model, it has proven to be a reliable and powerful car that created a long-running model line up to the fourth generation. With that said, it is unsurprising that GM decided to pick this unit as one of its new EV models.

The Chevrolet Silverado 2022 is a full-sized pick-up designed to be an electric vehicle exclusive variant for retail and fleet versions. It is also estimated to run 400 miles on a single charge. If successful, this mileage range puts Chevrolet Silverado 2022 as a potential rival against Tesla's 2020 Long-Range Plus Model S. GM also announced that the electric Silverado might be offered for both fleet and retail versions.

The numbers and specs for the unit should be open to change and improvements until Chevrolet makes their official announcement about the upcoming electric car. On the other hand, Autoblog reported that the electric Silverado is expected to sell around early 2023 and 2024.



