'Fortnite' Season 6 Chapter 2 Guide: How to Get the Recycler Weapon, Use and Damage

With "Fortnite" Season 6 Chapter 2 underway, the battle royale game introduces a new weapon that players can use in a challenge: the Recycler Gun that turns anything into ammo.

As mentioned, the unique gun is featured as one of the game's Week 4 challenges where players are asked to deal damage with this Leaf Blower-like weapon to enemies.

The "Fortnite" Season 6 Recycler Gun: Where to Find it and How to Use it

According to GameRant, the "Fortnite" Recycler Gun is a two-handed weapon that players can use in the game. The gun will not require any crafting material to make, as the weapon can be found lying around anywhere on the map or in loot boxes for players to find.

The "Fortnite" Recycler Gun can vacuum any material in the game, which can be used as ammo for the weapon called "junk bombs." This unique gun can carry a maximum ammo capacity of three but can still suck any materials. To vacuum materials, aim it at a resource and hold the Right-Mouse button to start loading the gun.

What’s New this week? Check out the newest item The Recycler!



This two-handed heavy takes advantage of junk scattered across the Island. Try it out today! pic.twitter.com/B6JsRPRcgE — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 6, 2021

The "Fortnite" Recycler Gun has three variants: Rare (Blue) that deals 75 damage, Epic (Blue), dealing 79 damage, and Legendary (Orange) that deals 83 damage per round. Charlie Intel reported that the gun functions like a Grenade Launcher, minus the splash damage.This means that players will have to aim the Recycler Gun precisely to hurt their enemies in the game. However, the publication noted that it does not see any reason to choose this weapon over the supplemental weapons or items, but it is still fun to use it in-game.

Also Read: 'Fortnite' Mechanical Bow Guide: Materials Needed and How to Craft

More Updates in "Fortnite"

According to GameRant, the "Fortnite" Recycler Gun is one of the significant additions in the game along with the patch note 16.11 update that the game developers added, such as fauna (of varying threat levels), a primitive weapon crafting system, map alterations and more.

Also, "Fortnite" has been on a roll in making new content for the game. Recently, it has launched its crossover Llama-Rama event with "Rocket League" and had a Spring Breakout event that featured Easter-themed cosmetics, in-game rewards and more.

According to ScreenRant, "Fortnite" has remained relative with its gameplay that players can enjoy, preventing them from dropping out of style and being stuck in one place. One good reason that the game has a significant success from the game industry and being apart from other titles is the constant updates of new and unique weapons, features and season-defining events that make it exciting to play.

Other battle royale game titles have grown stale due to the developer's lack of creativeness or cannot keep up with the constant updates. Repetitive maps, lacking updates, and increasing apathy toward battle royale, in general, is a recipe for failure and the primary reason why other game titles from this genre fail.



Related Article: 'Fortnite' Season 6 Guide: Where to Find a Disguise to Complete the 'Don a Disguise' Quest