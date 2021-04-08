2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Top Speed and Specs: Powerful Engine Runs for 3100 Miles!

Porsche takes tests seriously by having their cars run their engines at top speed. The incoming 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 outperformed expectations by running a total of 3106 miles on Italy's Nardo test track.

The car also proves that their car is durable enough for high-speed roads.

2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Top Speed and Specs

One of Porsche's most anticipated sports cars coming in 2022 is the Porsche 911 GT3. Carscoops said that the car is powered by a naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine that can produce 502 HP and 346 lb-ft of torque while revving up to 9000 rpm. The car would also be fitted with seven-speed dual-clutch PDK transmission. For its speed, the 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 is expected to go from 0-60 mph at 3.2 seconds and top speed of 197 mph.

The car also makes a huge play in its aerodynamics with a design of adjustable front spoiler lip and diffuser. The car also has a swan-neck rear wing that a rider could manually adjust to their preference. The new 2022 Porsche 911 has 50% more downforce on public roads and up to 150% downforce on the track.

2022 Porsche 911 GT3 is incredibly lightweight, with its hood, rear wing, and fixed spoiler made out of carbon-fiber reinforced plastic.

2022 Porsche 911 GT3: The 3106 Mileage Test

Carscoops added that in Porsche's own circular track in Italy called the Nardo test track, they tested the durability of the new car's engine by driving it at a constant speed of 300 km/h and stopping only for refueling. With the car's VarioCam technology, plasma coated cylinder liners, and wide connecting-rod bearings, the 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 proved both durable and fast on the road.

Thomas Mader, Project Manager of the GT Road Car engine, explained that the GT3 ran more than 22,000 hours on the test rig on full throttle. They tested not only the engine performance but also the racing technologies added to the car such as the swan neck and rear wings. The aerodynamics engineer Mathias Roll and his team commented on working 160 hours of fine-tuning the car in a wind tunnel.

The 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 proved to be an exciting car with solid engine performance. Porsche did a good job testing the car on its long-term performance, durability, engine run-time and total mileage. It also has a fair share of technology that would work wonders in the racing arena.

All these numbers and features are subject to changing and improvements until Porsche makes an official release of the model in 2022. That is less than a year away, so enthusiasts can only hold tight to their seats. The car is rumored to come in a Gentian Blue Metallic color and Red brake calipers. The interior might come in Shark Blue leather with Red guard accents.

The 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 is expected to enter the U.S. market sometime in the Fall. However, it is still unknown how much it will go for.



