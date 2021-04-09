iPhone 13 Rumor Hypes Up 120Hz Refresh Rate—New Cameras, Bigger Battery Teased!

With September fast approaching, the rumors for the iPhone 13 are more prominent than ever. Many speculations surround the iPhone 13, one of which is its improved battery and screen refresh rate to feature 120Hz.

iPhone 13 Rumor: 120Hz Refresh Rate and Better Battery!

According to TechRadar, Apple will integrate a 120Hz of refresh rate to the iPhone 13 that will essentially give a smoother screen experience for its users and improved mobile gaming. This refresh rate boost will come to the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Furthermore, Apple is rumored to have a 15-20 percent improvement for the new mobile device, which is highly likely with the added A15 chipset that is one of the device's integrated features.

If Apple decides to go with this route, the upcoming iPhone 13 will also have an improved battery life since a 120Hz refresh rate screen display will consume more power than a 60Hz refresh integration.

With the upcoming 120Hz refresh rate for iPhone 13, GSMArena reported that Apple will use LTPO OLED panels for its upcoming smartphone--with Samsung and LG being the leading suppliers for its panels.

The report noted that Apple is now converting their smartphones to LTPO, with Samsung Display currently supplying the tech giant with OLED panels, while LG Display would back the company with more panels next year. The LTPO OLED panels will also be integrated for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Simultaneously, iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 mini will stick to the older LTPS OLED panels with its primary supplier LG and BOE and will highly likely have a 60Hz refresh rate.

Also Read: iPhone13 Leak Shows Redesigned Exterior: Specs, Rumors and More Apple Updates

iPhone 13 Specs: Touch ID Configuration in Final Cut?

Following the improved refresh rate screen and bigger battery capacity for the iPhone 13, the upcoming device will also reportedly have a better Touch ID feature built directly into its screen.

According to Tom's Guide, this claim comes from Twitter user and tipster Jioriku, who mentioned that Apple is working with the upcoming iPhone 13's internal design efforts to make a multi-factor authentication API. This would afford developers the option to require verification of their identity in multiple ways via Touch ID and Face ID features.

Jioriku added that the improved Touch ID feature had made its final cut on the iPhone 13, though it is all but rumors for now.

Touch ID made the final cut on the iPhone 13



This doesn’t mean it is guaranteed to come it just means that Apple approved it — ♦️ McGuire Wood ♦️ (@Jioriku) April 6, 2021

More iPhone 13 Leaks

Since Apple had removed the headphone jack back in 2016 with the iPhone 7, iPhone 13 is now rumored to have a portless design for the iPhone 13.

Cnet mentioned that the Cupertino-based company will be making a new portless design for the upcoming flagship device. This rumor makes sense since wireless charging is a significant game-changer in smartphone features.

Apple may consider making a portless iPhone in the future, but this would mean that the company will also have a wireless fast-charging charger out of the box. The tech giant's launch of MagSafe charging on the iPhone 12 makes it easier to imagine such a portless phone, but the current MagSafe has a 15-watt charging capability. Apple may want to improve this for the iPhone 13 to make a portless iPhone possible.

Aside from that, the next iteration of the iphone line will also reportedly have new camera sensors, which should signify an improvement. Also, sensor-based stabilization has also been rumored to be implemented in the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max.

Related Article: iPhone 13 Leak Teases 1TB Storage; New Design Also Hyped!