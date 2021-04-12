2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Luxury Electric Car: Specs, Interior, and More First Look Behind the Wheel

Fans get a first look at one of the most anticipated luxury cars straight out of Mercedes production, and it's an electric vehicle. The new Mercedes-Benz EQS is an S-Class luxury car, not just because of the design but also due to the fact that the company did not hold back from making a next-generation car.

The Verge gave their first impressions of the new EQS Mercedes, and they are impressed. The car has great interior that makes it look like a car straight out of a Sci-Fi movie. Not only is the technology incorporated in the car shockingly advanced, but its engine is also all-electric powered--making it the first to be in the luxury EV car category.

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Interior

The first thing to catch attention in the car is the large dashboard screen. The pillar-to-pillar 55-inch touchscreen is what Mercedes markets as their Hyperscreen. It has a seamless display despite being built around three separate screens embedded in a solid piece of curved glass. Mercedes boasts that ideally, they have displayed "90 percent" of the information drivers typically need on the whole screen without having to scroll through the menus.

The system also has complete digital and voice-controlled mechanisms that boost the user's luxury experience. The system supports artificial intelligence as additional driver support. Furthermore, the car has biometric security for fingerprint scanners and facial recognition.

Moroever, the EQS car has a 3D map exterior design for its main body that, according to Mercedes, creates a "shimmering water effect" to the car's image when moving.

Read Also: Chevrolet Silverado 2022 EV Specs and Rumors: 400 Miles Range Capacity Teased!

2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS Specs, Engine and Speed

If you think the new EV is all about luxury and not engine, then you're dead wrong. The EQS will sprint from 0 to 6 in a little over four seconds and runs at 130mph top speed. The car has two batteries of 90kWh and 107.8kWh for extended battery life, with the latter having an estimated range of around 770 km.

It also has 400-volt architecture and liquid-cooled cavities cast supporting better speed charging, especially in the winter. The engine is eligible for Plug and Charge system, making it compatible with over 90 percent of the U.S. public charging stations. Its single-motor configuration also has a 329 horsepower rear-wheel drive which is convertible to all-wheel drive with 516 horsepower.

These are only some of the most eye-catching features the new car has introduced. There are other details that TechCrunch provided about the "2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS being the first car of a completely new era." The EQS is a flagship derivative of the S-Class Mercedes-Benz brand that makes it the top-of-the-line luxury sedan estimated at $110,000.

Mercedes-Benz has been generous in granting a few peeks and leaks on this car, but there is still a lot more to look forward to in an official reveal rumored to be on April 15. Save the date and check out the Mercedes-Benz for more details on this fantastic new luxury car.



Related Article: 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Top Speed and Specs: Powerful Engine Runs for 3100 Miles!