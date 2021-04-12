2021 iPad Pro Release Date, Specs and Apple Updates: Limited Stocks Likely Due to Chip Shortage

Apple's 2021 next-generation iPad Pro is coming, but along with some proverbial bad news.

The new device is reported to have low stocks, due to the fact that the M1 chip processors are on short supply. However, the new generation iPad Pro remains to be a product to look forward to.

Apple prides itself with its iPad Pro, a mini workstation tablet that is nothing short of amazing in its performance. With its top-of-the-line technology, the tablet easily outperforms most computers and laptops while featuring a handy and mobile design.

Many have been waiting for the successor of the Apple iPad Pro, which--while it remains to be a powerful gadget--is in sore need of new upgrades. This 2021, leaks have revealed that Apple is making an announcement sometime this April. Although a week has passed without any update, customers can expect developments and news on the next-generation iPad.

2021 iPad Pro Release Date, Specs and More

Macrumors reported some of the specs and features you could look forward to in the 2021 iPad Pro. The new iPad is rumored to be 12.9 inches with a mini-LED display. This will improve contrast ratios and deliver a brighter display performance. The next iPad mini is also rumored to have a Touch ID home button and a thinner camera unit.

TechRadar teased that the 2021 iPad Pro would have dual-lens and LiDAR scanner similar to the current model. The tablet would also reportedly support 5G connectivity. The new iPad Pro also features a chip with M1-like performance and upgraded Thunderbolt connectivity. This never-before-seen chip might be the first of its kind and Apple's next greatest technology. The chip is the A14X, which could be a variant to the A14 Bionic used by both iPad Air 4 (2020) and iPhone 12 series.

2021 iPad Pro Supplies Might Be Short

Unfortunately, Apple has been experiencing manufacturing issues with some parts. Bloomberg reveal that the exciting new mini-LED screen and the faster processor on par with their custom M1 chip are both components that Taiwan-based suppliers such as Ennostar Inc., General Interface Solution Holding Ltd., and Taiwan Surface Mounting Technology Corp. have been struggling to provide.

This production hiccup could mean that although Apple plans to follow through with their estimated timeline, the market supplies would be quite constrained. Consumers are advised to keep an eye out for both news and the market when these new 2021 iPad Pro are released. It is possible that with high demands and limited stocks, the price would inflate well beyond its retail price, or stocks would not last long in retail shops.

Apple chooses not to comment on the situation. Despite rumors, they have also not released an official date for the next-generation iPad Pro launch. All this information is subject to change until Apple makes its official announcement on the details of iPad Pro 2021.



