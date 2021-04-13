Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Specs and More: New Leak Shows Huge Battery Capacity!

Samsung has been rumored to be working on a new budget-friendly tablet in the form of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. This device is said to be one of the cheapest tablets that consumers can get their hands on.

Simultaneously, there has been several rumors on what the phone would offer to users other than its low price point. Interestingly, the latest online reveal that the upcoming tablet will have a better battery capacity.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Specs: Upgraded Battery Life and Other Features

According to Gizchina, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite has emerged on the TENAA database with a massive 5,000 mAh battery capacity. It is also said to run on One UI 3.1 Android 11. On the listing, the tablet has the model number SM-T225C and measures 212.5 x 124.7 x 8mm. Along with the 5,000 mAh battery, the upcoming device would reportedly feature a 15W fast-charging cable.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G Specs and Price: How to Get $100 Discount or More!

Besides that, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is rumored to be powered by MediaTek Helio P22T chipset that features an Octa-Core Cortex-A53. The processor scored 840 on a single-core test and 3,838 on the multi-core department. The upcoming Samsung A Series tablet is also claimed to have 3GB of RAM with 32GB of internal storage.

Of course, the processor will not be as powerful as other tablets on the market, but it can still do the job properly such as browsing social media apps like Facebook or Twitter online. On the other hand, future users can expect that the device would come with different variants that have a bigger storage space when it comes out.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is rumored to have an 8.4-inch LCD screen display and feature a flash-less rear camera, but there is still no word about the camera specifications.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Release Date and Price

Gizmochina reported that the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite has been spotted with the model number SM-T225 at the Federal Communications Commission database in the U.S. The same device's support pages have also appeared on Samsung's website for markets in Belgium, Denmark, Spain, Sweden, Germany, Russia and more. The publication predicts that the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will be launched anytime soon.

PhoneArena, meanwhile, claimed that the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will be unveiled this June. It is also said to have a $200 price point based on the 10.4-inch Galaxy Tab A7 launched for $230 last year.

For what it's worth Android Headlines shared that the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite was first spotted in January 2021 in a benchmarking on Geekbench. Just like the specs mentioned earlier, the listing revealed that the tablet has a MediaTek Helio P22T Octa-core chipset, 3GB of RAM, and runs on Android 11 out of the box.

RKInfo also reported that the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite has already been given an FCC certification and approved by the Bluetooth SIG body. However, the FCC certification did not reveal any further specifications of the tablet, but the Bluetooth one did confirm that the device will have a Bluetooth 5.0 feature.

Related Article: Samsung Galaxy A7 Lite Specs, Battery and More: New Leak Photos Show Design!